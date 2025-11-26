AUTODESK FUSION CONTRIBUTOR

Connect, communicate and collaborate with Fusion Contributor

Work smarter and improve collaboration by simplifying internal and external team participation.

What is Autodesk Fusion Contributor?

Fusion Contributor is a level of access for stakeholders to securely collaborate on product development in Fusion – sharing designs, reviewing and managing projects from any device, anywhere. Internal teams and external partners can participate in workflows and stay informed, all without authoring permissions.

Fusion Contributor users working in Fusion Manage can view product lifecycle management data, create reports and contribute to workflows.

By streamlining collaboration and providing secure, real-time access to critical project data, Fusion Contributor ensures your teams can make faster, smarter decisions and drive innovation forward.

Autodesk Fusion Contributor benefits

Connect with internal teams and external suppliers

Manage, access and share files securely with internal and external stakeholders. View and review designs instantly.

 

Communicate your design progress

Centralise all design changes, comments and markups made from various teams to easily see how your project is progressing.

 

Collaborate without limitation from anywhere

Access project details and collaborate anywhere, any time, on a web browser or mobile device and stay on track.

 

What you can do with Fusion Contributor for Fusion

Centralise data access and contribution

Store and manage versions of all your project data, including, designs, spreadsheets and documents.

 

Collaborate on bills of materials (BOMs)

Consume and edit product bill of material information to collaborate with upstream and downstream stakeholders.

 

Comment and markup

Track design review feedback with annotations, markup and comments from any device.

 

Search and find

Search for the data you need and see instant results to select and view what you need when you need it.

 

What you can do with Fusion Contributor for Fusion Manage

View relevant data

Access relevant data, items, business processes, BOMs, project files, documents and records to stay informed.

 

Participate in workflows and gain insights

Participate in business process workflows as an approver or reviewer, diligently track assigned tasks and deadlines, and extract valuable insights from reports and charts.

 

Markup and collaborate

Review attachments, provide feedback using markups and communicate with stakeholders within Fusion Manage, minimising email reliance and version confusion.

 

Access notifications

Receive real-time notifications for new tasks, pending actions or changes in product data to stay current with project updates.

 

“With the ability to have a shared workspace, the cloud-based nature of Fusion easily allows collaboration to happen across locations and to be iterative with each other.”

– Michael DiTullo, Founder and Creative Chief, Michael DiTullo, LLC

Connect with an expert about Fusion Contributor

See how your team can work smarter and improve collaboration by simplifying internal and external team participation with Fusion Contributor level access for Fusion and Fusion Manage.

 

