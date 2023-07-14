How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Forma is a cloud software that offers powerful, yet easy-to-use AI-powered tools for pre-design and schematic design. Architects and designers use Forma to:
Set up a geolocated project with real-world contextual data and model complex 3D designs in minutes
Use automated massing takeoffs and real-time environmental impact analysis to explore concepts and optimise for living quality and sustainability
Continue a detailed design process by fluidly connecting with Revit, Rhino and Dynamo.
Trial versions of Autodesk software offer the chance to explore the full capabilities of the latest versions for a limited term (typically 30 days). To cancel a free trial, turn off automatic renewal before the trial period ends. If you were not required to enter a payment method at the start of the trial, it will expire automatically.
If your trial expires, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can buy a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only).
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, renewable as long as you are still eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free Forma software with an Autodesk Education plan (US site).
Visit the Autodesk Forma product centre. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Forma is also included in the AEC Collection software bundle. Learn more.