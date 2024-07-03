Autodesk Forma’s environmental impact analysis for architects

 Available to subscribers of the AEC Collection or Autodesk Forma.

Discover Autodesk Forma’s analysis tools

Autodesk Forma empowers architects with comprehensive, easy-to-use environmental impact analyses for pre-design and schematic design. Explore concepts and optimise living quality and sustainability.

Overview of analyses in Forma

Area analysis in Autodesk Forma

Area analysis

Understand area metrics relevant to your site and evaluate how design decisions impact your project scope.

 

Sun hours analysis in Autodesk Forma

Sun hours analysis

Evaluate your site's sun exposure by assessing sunlight hours at various points on the ground or building façade for any date.

 

Daylight potential analysis in Autodesk Forma

Daylight potential analysis

Ensure your project meets daylight requirements by identifying and redesigning areas with insufficient or excessive daylight.

 

Wind analysis in Autodesk Forma

Wind analysis

Use detailed or rapid wind analysis to assess how your building mass is impacted by the wind conditions on site.

 

Microclimate analysis in Autodesk Forma

Microclimate analysis

Improve thermal comfort of outdoor areas using analysis results informed by the sun, wind, and local weather data.

 

Embodied Carbon analysis in Autodesk Forma

Embodied carbon analysis (beta)

Measure buildings' embodied carbon impact and work towards carbon objectives with iterative design and parameter changes.  

 

Noise analysis in Autodesk Forma

Noise analysis

Assess the site's noise conditions from rail and road by rapid or detailed noise analysis and gauge the effect of design decisions on noise reduction.

 

Solar Energy analysis in Autodesk Forma

Solar energy analysis

Identify a site's yearly solar energy potential and optimal panel placements, and refine design decisions to meet sustainability goals.

 

Library of extensions in Autodesk Forma

Analysis extensions

Extend Forma's capabilities by using the Forma API to craft your own personalised analysis extensions.

 

Total carbon analysis for architects

Design for a more sustainable built environment

Use a combination of carbon analysis tools in Forma and Insight for Revit to optimise embodied and operational carbon from concept to detailed architectural design. Available in the AEC Collection.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ)

What is environmental impact analysis in architecture?

Environmental impact analysis (EIA) is the process by which architects, designers, and planners evaluate potential environmental effects of a building project, ensuring sustainable, outcome-focused development. An effective EIA considers various factors and design options to identify the project’s environmental impacts. Often these factors are local or regional and follow a checklist from a governing body. Few techniques in running an EIA include: 

  • Scoping and screening of the project

  • Impact evaluation methods

  • Comparison techniques

  • Data presentation and analysis techniques

What types of environmental analysis capabilities does Autodesk Forma have?

The different environmental analyses capabilities in Autodesk Forma include sun hours analysis, daylight potential analysis, solar energy analysis, embodied carbon analysis, noise analysis, microclimate analysis, wind analysis and area analysis.

What are the benefits of using environmental impact analysis features?

Forma’s environmental impact analyses empower you to adopt outcome-based design principles in the initial planning phase itself. It enables you to:

  • Uncover information of your site and access insights on how your design decisions influence outcomes.

  • Free up time for creativity by diminishing tedious tasks and feedback loops in securing preliminary environmental data.

  • Utilise the analysis and its data-driven results, to quickly explore design options, and select the best proposals.

  • Easily collaborate and visually convey your site's potential to stakeholders. 

How does AI play a role in environmental impact analysis?

Forma’s rapid analyses, such as wind and noise, utilise machine learning (ML) to provide near-instantaneous, educated predictions, comparable in accuracy to full-scale analyses, that can be used as pre-analyses for rapid experimentation. With instant access to design impacts, designers are empowered to quickly react to these insights during the design phase, precisely when snap decisions are made. ML models bring these insights closer to the design workflow, providing real-time guidance, after which Forma’s detailed analyses help in more precise verification.

What is the difference between sun hours analysis and daylight potential analysis?

The daylight potential analysis works on the basis of how much of the skybox is exposed to a specific area of the façade and predicts how that impacts the need of windows to achieve suitable indoor daylight conditions.

 

The sun hours analysis identifies the number of sunlight hours at different points on the ground and on the building’s façade. This helps understand an area’s shading needs, or for finding optimal placement for balconies, outdoor areas or other sun-dependent elements.

What are the steps in the environmental impact analysis process?

Here are the steps to run an environmental impact analysis on your site and buildings using Forma: 

  • Design buildings or models you want to evaluate

  • Define areas of the model that needs to be analysed

  • Configure and trigger selected analysis for those areas

  • Assess analysis results 

  • Compare different design proposals and qualities

  • Based on these insights adjust your design concept to react to learned insights

  • Represent the data and how it aligns with your EIA in an easily comprehensible presentation

How do you write an environmental impact analysis?

An EIA often includes checklists with impacts dependent on the local or regional area. To conduct an EIA, the designer must follow these checklists and provide answers to every point using different tools at their disposal. This includes specialist evaluations, documentations confirming contingency plans, direct environmental analyses and so on. While Forma can't complete an EIA alone, it empowers designers to address several environmental factors earlier than traditional workflows.

Who prepares an environmental impact analysis?

How responsibilities are generally assigned in an EIA: 

  • Stakeholders in the project team, such as the Architect, Urban Planner, or a more specialist permit application team are responsible for the EIA to be conducted.

  • The Project Owner is the accountable party, who's legally responsible for the EIA to be completed. 

  • Several stakeholders may be consulted including Sustainability Consultants, Engineers, Biologists etc. 

  • The informed parties would be executive leadership, admin and external stakeholders such as the governing body, state, or municipality.

