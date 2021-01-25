Key features of Flame

Accelerate your post-production workflow with cutting-edge visual effects (VFX) and editorial finishing tools right at your fingertips.

Scene of Camila Cabello singing and dancing in a dress, VFX and colour grade by Studio Rufus in Flame

3D compositing toolset

Combine the interactive speed of traditional 2D compositing and powerful 3D visual effects in Action

Machine learning image segmentation

Easily isolate skies, human bodies, heads, facial features or other objects using semantic keyers

Timeline editing tools

Insert, cut and apply effects to video and audio files

Next-generation camera tracking

Generate camera data, a point cloud and Z-Depth map to easily position objects in a scene

MasterGrade creative colour tool

Blaze through colour work with a high dynamic range (HDR) ready and float-point capable colour tool

Integrated finishing core toolset

Colour gradient in an integrated environment that connects to colourist control panels

Explorer bin

Store grabbed references and Timeline FX setups in a dedicated bin and reference comparison area

NDI video preview streaming

Stream audio and Network Device Interface (NDI) video across a network for more productive client sessions

Dolby Vision HDR content tools

Create HDR content with Dolby Vision technology for an enhanced viewing experience

Flame features

Power through 11th-hour post-production editing with robust Flame tools and workflows.

3D VFX

3D compositing toolset

Combine the interactive speed of traditional 2D compositing and powerful 3D visual effects in Action.

Learn more

Keying on the Timeline

Easily create chroma keys directly on the Timeline using the Modular Keyer in Action or Keyer tools in Batch FX.

Learn more

Camera tracking

Perform automatic 3D tracking based on the camera properties of the device used to acquire the image sequence you want to track.

Learn more

Node-based compositing

Batch and Batch FX integrates with the Timeline and desktop to combine 2D and 3D elements iteratively.

Learn more

Animation Channel Editor

Gain more control of your animation and fine-tune changes across all animation channels for your current effect or tool.

Learn more

Selective isolation

Create 2D isolations on surfaces or in cameras.

Learn more

Timeline

Editorial Timeline

Oversee projects, create consistent looks, edit on the Timeline, and correctly match graded and 3D VFX shots to editorial intention.

Learn more

2D compositing on the Timeline

Use Timeline FX to control the composition of a segment with the input on the track beneath it.

Learn more

Mattes and masks

Increase the versatility of the effects you apply on the Timeline.

Learn more

Finishing

Effects environment

Task-based environment that brings a new level of grading and VFX integration directly into the Timeline.

Learn more

MasterGrade creative colour tool

Use modes optimised to grade the three types of colours spaces: video, logarithmic and scene-linear.

Learn more

Explorer bin

Save and recall colour grading and FX work in a dedicated bin and reference comparison area.

Learn more

Dolby Vision HDR compatible

Import, author, display and export Dolby Vision HDR animatable metadata.

Learn more

Integrated finishing core toolset

Control the effects environment using Tangent controls. Apply colour and effects in an integrated environment connected to Straight colourist control panels.

Learn more

Image Timeline FX and Batch node

Use an integrated toolset for colour, beauty work, production fix-it tasks or freeform creative treatments on any image.

Learn more

Matchbox and Lightbox

Load several Matchboxes and Lightboxes either provided with Flame or created by a third party to apply effects using GLSL (OpenGL Shading Language) shaders.

Learn more

Modern colour management workflow

Track colour space data on a per-clip basis, from source to screen. Gain the ability to lock exported colour policies.

Learn more

Machine learning technology

Enhanced Camera motion solver

Apply Advanced Camera solver based on SFM (Structure from Motion) and Visual SLAM, with machine learning object detection.

Learn more

Human face extraction

Extract mattes using machine learning with a human-face region semantic keyer.

Learn more

Sky extraction

Isolate skies with a single click to perform sky replacement, add treatments to sky backgrounds and more.

Learn more

Human body and head extraction

Isolate human bodies and heads for fast, iterative colour grading and light FX treatments on shots.

Learn more

Custom Object extraction

Find and provide a matte for the most obvious object within a bounding box using object recognition tools.

Learn more

Z-depth map generator

Use machine learning for live-action, scene-depth reclamation. Colour correct and apply effects based on camera distance.

Learn more

Human face normal map generator

Generate 3D surface-orientation bump maps with machine learning for colour adjustment, relighting and retouching.

Learn more

Hardware and configurations

NDI video preview streaming

Remotely stream content with Fullscreen Video over IP to any NDI receiver or webcasting software.

Learn more

Python API

Drive many parts of the application using scriptable commands.

Learn more

Pybox

Use a scriptable handler to process your images via external renderers within the Batch environment.

Learn more

Blackmagic RAW support

Import Blackmagic Design RAW media.

Learn more

Matchbox and Lightbox API

Use GPU-accelerated GLSL shaders to solve challenges in the 3D compositing environment in Batch and Action.

Learn more

OpenFX plug-ins

Load and use OpenFX plug-ins including general plug-ins, as well as filters, generators and transitions.

Learn more

Cloud workflows and collaboration

3D data in the FBX format

Exchange 3D data for scene compositions between tools and packages developed by different manufacturers.

Learn more

Flow Production Tracking integration

Access the power of the Flow Production Tracking (formerly ShotGrid) review and production tracking toolset.

Learn more

Connected Conform workflow

Use a unified effects management approach to share and sync effects across multiple sequences.

Learn more

AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI)

Broadcast an uncompressed signal in an AWS cloud deployment.

Learn more

Media formats

Media management

Manage media better with support for additional formats and enhanced sharing and handling.

Learn more

Media export

Export multiple clips, films, sequences and more to a desired file format.

Learn more

Displaying media metadata

View detailed metadata for each clip or sequence directly in the Player.

Learn more