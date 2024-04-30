How to buy
Autodesk Tandem for AEC is a cloud-based digital twin software solution available with a subscription to BIM Collaborate Pro that enables AEC firms to:
Build, deliver and maintain digital twins.
Visualise building systems in context to spaces.
Measure performance of design decisions post-handover.
Offer new services such as building, delivering and maintaining digital twins for client operations.
Improve exchange and visibility of data and reduce defects through a digitised handover.
Gather performance feedback on decisions made during the design-engineering process.
Asset information model
Structure data in a meaningful way. Use industry-standard classification systems to specify your asset breakdown structure or define your classification scheme.
Facility templates
Establish a repeatable process for building digital twins. Structure data and drive consistency. Choose templates from our library or customise your own to use across multiple facilities.
Parameter library
Engineer your data for maximum value. Define the properties of your digital twin to ensure that it’s an accurate representation of the facility and aligns with the desired outcomes. Use standard and custom parameters to quickly import the data of interest from existing Revit files.
Tag assets
Manage asset data with Tandem digital twin software. Quickly locate or update the data and documentation for your assets and make everyday management and maintenance tasks simple and straightforward. (video: 1:44 min.)
Document linking
Link assets to necessary documentation such as operations and maintenance manuals, warranties, product data sheets, laser scans and more. (video: 1:40 min.)
Spaces
Review and manage all data associated with a building’s spaces with the help of a dedicated list of rooms and levels. Visualise by level, show all associated assets or see trends in stream data to make well-informed operational decisions. (video: 1:45 min.)
Import BIM data
Source project with data from Autodesk Docs through its integration with Tandem for AEC or manually import IFC and Revit models.
Streams
Connect IoT and BMS data to the digital twin to understand the building operations via heatmaps applied to spaces and systems and through times-series charts. Apply thresholds to create quick insights and alerts on system performance.
Systems
Create a traceable network of building systems. Combine 3D BIM models with automation to mirror a building’s distribution systems, visualise networks and correct breaks. Move upstream or downstream through a system to see assets in context and understand the spaces they serve.
System tracing
Visualise and understand systems in context. System tracing simplifies the navigation of complex models by automatically illustrating the path and elements within a system.
Global search
In Tandem digital twin software, quickly locate documents, assets by type, specific assets, spaces, saved views and dashboards. (video: 1:26 min.)
Filter
Quickly isolate data down to what you need by leveraging the filters panel. (video: 3:00 mins)
Views
Break down immense datasets into simple views in seconds. Filter, colour and save your 3D visualisations of the twin based on data. Prepare dedicated subsets of data for capture, verify workflows and curate your views to see only what’s relevant.
Inventory
Get a comprehensive view of your facility’s data in a familiar table format. With bulk imports, easy editing, and simple search and filter functionality, it’s quick and easy to navigate or reconfigure. (video: 2:17 mins)
Dashboards
Speed up the twin building process with dashboards by viewing the completeness of your asset data in charts. (video: 1:20 min.)
History
Keep an eye on every change that’s made to your digital twin with a comprehensive log of its users and their respective edits. (video: 1:09 min.)
Manage teams and usage
Administrators can manage team members and permissions levels and track your use of Tandem across an organisation. (2:00 mins)
Facility transfer
Once the digital twin is complete, Autodesk Tandem allows the ability to transfer the twin to the facility owner.
– Matt Brownfield, Director, Nteractive Consulting & Events
Create facility templates with custom classifications and parameters to structure FM data.
Set up connections in Tandem streams, assign parameters and map data for visualising facility operations.
Tandem for AEC is used for the creation, delivery and maintenance of a digital twin.
Tandem for AEC serves a broad spectrum of professionals within AEC firms, including project managers, architects/designers, engineers, contractors and construction managers, VDC managers and BIM managers. It caters to their specific needs and roles in the project lifecycle.
Tandem for AEC is supported on the US data centre only.
Tandem for AEC is offered as an entitlement with subscriptions for BIM Collaborate Pro, so you will have access to Tandem for AEC as part of your subscription to BIM Collaborate Pro. For EBA customers, it is a standalone offering that you can request to be made available under your Token Flex agreement.