BIM Collaborate Pro

Streamline your design management

Transparent projects with greater control

Streamline design management with BIM Collaborate Pro

BIM Collaborate Pro helps AEC firms streamline design processes, fufill contract obligations, and facilitate seamless communication and milestone tracking. With BIM Collaborate Pro, teams can:

  • Strategically plan, coordinate and control the design process.

  • Efficiently manage data and reduce risk.

  • Closely monitor project progress and stay on track.

Design management overview (video: 2:08 min.)

Why use Autodesk BIM Collaborate Pro for design management?

Control cost, schedule and quality

Track shared design information and project schedules, save time and stay on budget with standardised workflows and project templates.

Create project transparency

Gain centralised access to project communications and documentation from internal and external teams within a common data environment.

Capitalise on actionable insights

Make informed decisions through predictive analytics and individualised insights​.

Capabilities

Key capabilities of BIM Collaborate Pro

Project activity tracking

View dates and contents of shared designs, managing data exchange on multidisciplinary projects.

Correspondence

Create, import, manage and share project communications in a centralised source of truth.

Templates

Initiate projects faster with customisable templates based on client and business needs. 

ISO 19650 and custom file naming standards

Implement, organise and identify files effortlessly with standardised file naming systems.

Insight

Surface insights from easy to access dashboards assessing trends, identifying gaps, and using predictive analytics to reduce risk and increase quality.

Permissions and control

Control and secure access to relevant project data using roles and group-based permissions.

Video: How Arcadis standardised their global data capture processes to improve quality and fuel business growth

‘The refined standard project management folder structure and templates intuitively caused project participants to explore the use of all available modules, reducing management by email and spreadsheets.’

– Ann Blanchard, Senior Project Manager, Arcadis

Workflows

Video: Overview of creating project standards workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Project standards

Launch projects quickly and enhance oversight. Streamline file retrieval with customisable naming standards.

 

Video: Overview of correspondence management workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Correspondence management

Get centralised communication from internal and external email sources within your connected project.

 

Video: Overview of insights workflow in BIM Collaborate and BIM Collaborate Pro

Project insights

Gain a holistic view of your project status and performance using insight.

 

