Do more with these essential AutoCAD features available on the web and on mobile. Access your files securely anytime, anywhere, with SOC 2 compliance.
Create fundamental designs using core AutoCAD commands and edit drawings through the ribbon or command line
View, edit, share and save drawings in Autodesk Drive and Docs, OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox and Box
Send a controlled copy of your drawing to teammates and colleagues to access wherever they are
Using the Trace feature, safely review and add feedback directly to a DWG file without altering the existing drawing
Design and draw without an internet connection and sync later
Create layers in your drawing and organise them with flexibility and control
View external references directly in your drawing
Easily access the command line, which is docked at the bottom of the drawing area and displays prompts, options and messages
Take measurements and add dimensions to your drawings
NEW
Sketch
ANDROID ONLY
Mark up and make sketches in your drawings using touch input on mobile, allowing you to capture information and gather field insights on the go.
NEW
Access to links on mobile
Open links to drawings directly from your mobile device, ensuring smooth collaboration across devices.
Enhanced security
AutoCAD on the web and on mobile provides enhanced security with SOC 2 compliance.
Editable blocks
Create, insert and modify blocks, as well as access block libraries directly from AutoCAD on the web.
Save to web and mobile
Save your drawings to AutoCAD on the web and mobile so that other AutoCAD users can access what you have created or edited.
Leica DISTO
ANDROID ONLY
Use the Leica DISTO laser measurement device to update line lengths in real time directly on mobile. Available on Android.