Autodesk Construction Cloud Fundamentals course for educators

Register for the free course, an instructor-led training for Indian educators to learn how to teach Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) concepts and industry-standard construction workflows.

 

This course is limited to Indian educators.

Educators reviewing a building model and digital design using Autodesk tools in a collaborative workspace

About the ACC Fundamentals course

ACC Fundamentals is a 12-hour, free, live, virtual, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators who want to introduce digital construction workflows into their teaching. The course helps faculty understand how construction projects are planned, coordinated, and managed using Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), so these concepts can be effectively brought into classrooms, labs, and student projects.

Who it’s for

  • Indian educators in construction, civil engineering, and related programs
  • No prior ACC experience required

What the training covers:

  • Introduction to digital construction and ACC
  • Autodesk Docs
  • Model Coordination
  • Takeoff and Forma Carbon Accounting
  • Issues, RFIs, Submittals
  • Assets and Forms
  • Build Schedule, Cost Management, and Insight

The focus is on practical, industry-relevant workflows, enabling educators to confidently teach why these workflows matter, not just how they work.

Why ACC Fundamentals for Indian educators

Certificate of completion

Educators receive a certificate upon completing the course and evaluation. This supports professional development goals and and may be used toward academic or institutional documentation, subject to institute guidelines.

Classroom-ready materials

Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use. These resources can be adapted for demonstrations, labs, or project-based learning.

Enable student learning

ACC Fundamentals helps educators build a foundation for student learning in digital construction. After the training, assign your students our self-paced courses covering ACC, BIM, and more.

How educators typically use ACC Fundamentals

Educators across engineering and construction programs use this course to:

  • Upskill before introducing construction technology into the curriculum
  • Support lab sessions, studio work, and capstone projects
  • Provide students with exposure to real-world construction workflows
  • Complement existing civil engineering, construction management, and BIM coursework

The course is designed to fit alongside existing syllabi, not replace them.

 

Who should attend

This course is ideal for educators teaching:

  • Civil Engineering
  • Construction Management
  • Architecture and Planning
  • BIM and Digital Construction programs
  • Infrastructure and built environment disciplines

Register for the ACC Fundamentals course

ACC Fundamentals is a free, 12-hour, instructor-led training for Indian educators. For questions, contact saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com

Upcoming ACC Fundamentals course dates: