ACC Fundamentals is a 12-hour, free, live, virtual, instructor-led training designed for Indian educators who want to introduce digital construction workflows into their teaching. The course helps faculty understand how construction projects are planned, coordinated, and managed using Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC), so these concepts can be effectively brought into classrooms, labs, and student projects.
The focus is on practical, industry-relevant workflows, enabling educators to confidently teach why these workflows matter, not just how they work.
Educators receive a certificate upon completing the course and evaluation. This supports professional development goals and and may be used toward academic or institutional documentation, subject to institute guidelines.
Educators will receive student exercises and datasets from the course for classroom use. These resources can be adapted for demonstrations, labs, or project-based learning.
ACC Fundamentals helps educators build a foundation for student learning in digital construction. After the training, assign your students our self-paced courses covering ACC, BIM, and more.
The course is designed to fit alongside existing syllabi, not replace them.
ACC Fundamentals is a free, 12-hour, instructor-led training for Indian educators. For questions, contact saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com
