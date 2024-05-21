Autodesk Simulation Summit

25th June, The Sheraton Grand, Pune

Manufacturing Solutions Day

Understanding Percieved Quality

The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.

Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.

In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.

Agenda

Time

9:15 - 9:45 AM

Registration

9:45 - 9:50 AM

Welcome note
Sandip Pachapurkar, Sr Sales Specialist, Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk India

9:50 - 10:00 AM

Keynote session - "Understanding Perceived Quality"
Hanno Van Raalte, Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products

10:00 - 10:35 AM

Panel Discussion - "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products"
Gaurav Gupta, Head of Product Development Atomberg,
Akshay Pawar, Sr CAE Engineer, TAFE
Nandkumar, Director OMG Auto  

10:35 -10:45 AM

Tea Break

10:45 - 11:35 AM

Group Activity

11:35 - 11:55 AM

Technology Presentation - Moldflow Future Vision
Ladis Resinger, Sr QA Manager, Moldflow Program, Autodesk

Vinayak Nayak, Manager Software Development, Autodesk India

11:55 - 12:15 PM

Technology Presentation on Moldflow
Hanno Van Raalte, Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products

12:15 - 12:30 PM

Solution Presentation on Fusion

12:30 - 12:35 PM

Vote of thanks

12:35 PM Onwards

Networking Lunch

This is a special invite for our Key Customers. Look forward to seeing you at Autodesk Simulation Summit, on 25th June 9:00 AM.

Speakers

Hanno Van Raalte

Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products

Hanno van Raalte studied Mechanical Engineering at Twente University in the Netherlands. He has been involved with Injection Molding Simulation since 1997 and has headed product management for Moldflow products since 2007. He currently lives in the Boston area in the United States.

Sachin Fulsundar

Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India

Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.

Sandip Pachapurkar

Sandip Pachapurkar

Sr Sales Specialist, Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk

Working in machine tool field since 2008, Sandip has got in depth knowledge into advance manufacturing technologies. Currently responsible solution sales of Computer Numerical Controllers, machine tool analytics software, CAM & Simulation software at Autodesk

Nandakumar Puthiyaveetil

Nandakumar Puthiyaveetil

Director, OMG Auto

He worked as tooling head in various commercial tool rooms for 20 years before he founded OMG AUTO MOULD PVT. LTD in 2019 with my co founders who are also from commercial tooling background. Today OMG AUTO MOULD PVT. LTD. Is one of the leading automotive tool maker in India. OMG Auto as a group makes over 600 plastic injection moulds every year for various verticals like Automotive , Electonics segment , Engineering and Pipe fittings with mould sizes ranging from 50 tons to 1800 tons.

Gaurav Gupta

Gaurav Gupta

Head of Product Development at Atomberg Technologies

Gaurav leads a multi-disciplinary design team, including the mechanical simulation group, at Atomberg. Previously, he worked on mobile device design and simulation at Samsung Electronics and Motorola Mobility. He holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Akshay Pawar

Akshay Pawar

Senior CAE Engineer, TAFE 

Akshay Pawar specializes in computer-aided engineering (CAE). With over 10 years of experience in Autodesk Moldflow, Akshay manages all moldflow-related activities for interior and exterior automotive commodities. His expertise provides valuable insights into part design, tooling optimization, and process optimization.