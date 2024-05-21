How to buy
The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.
Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.
In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.
|
Time
|
|
9:15 - 9:45 AM
|
Registration
|
9:45 - 9:50 AM
|
Welcome note
|
9:50 - 10:00 AM
|
Keynote session - "Understanding Perceived Quality"
|
10:00 - 10:35 AM
|
Panel Discussion - "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products"
|
10:35 -10:45 AM
|
Tea Break
|
10:45 - 11:35 AM
|
|
11:35 - 11:55 AM
|
Technology Presentation - Moldflow Future Vision
Vinayak Nayak, Manager Software Development, Autodesk India
|
11:55 - 12:15 PM
|
Technology Presentation on Moldflow
|
12:15 - 12:30 PM
|
Solution Presentation on Fusion
|
12:30 - 12:35 PM
|
Vote of thanks
|
12:35 PM Onwards
|
Networking Lunch
Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products
Hanno van Raalte studied Mechanical Engineering at Twente University in the Netherlands. He has been involved with Injection Molding Simulation since 1997 and has headed product management for Moldflow products since 2007. He currently lives in the Boston area in the United States.
Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India
Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.
Sr Sales Specialist, Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk
Working in machine tool field since 2008, Sandip has got in depth knowledge into advance manufacturing technologies. Currently responsible solution sales of Computer Numerical Controllers, machine tool analytics software, CAM & Simulation software at Autodesk
Director, OMG Auto
He worked as tooling head in various commercial tool rooms for 20 years before he founded OMG AUTO MOULD PVT. LTD in 2019 with my co founders who are also from commercial tooling background. Today OMG AUTO MOULD PVT. LTD. Is one of the leading automotive tool maker in India. OMG Auto as a group makes over 600 plastic injection moulds every year for various verticals like Automotive , Electonics segment , Engineering and Pipe fittings with mould sizes ranging from 50 tons to 1800 tons.
Head of Product Development at Atomberg Technologies
Gaurav leads a multi-disciplinary design team, including the mechanical simulation group, at Atomberg. Previously, he worked on mobile device design and simulation at Samsung Electronics and Motorola Mobility. He holds a Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
Senior CAE Engineer, TAFE
Akshay Pawar specializes in computer-aided engineering (CAE). With over 10 years of experience in Autodesk Moldflow, Akshay manages all moldflow-related activities for interior and exterior automotive commodities. His expertise provides valuable insights into part design, tooling optimization, and process optimization.