The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.

Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.



In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.

