The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.
Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.
In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.
|
Time
|
Event
|
5:15 - 6:00PM
|
Registration
|
6:00 - 6:10PM
|
Welcome note
|
6:10 - 6:20PM
|
Keynote session- "Understanding Perceived Quality"
|
6:20 - 7:00PM
|
Panel Discussion- "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products
|
7:00 - 7:35PM
|
Technical Solution Presentation
|
7:35 - 8:00PM
|
Technology Presentation- Moldflow Future Vision
|
8:00-8:15 PM
|
Vote of thanks
|
8:15PM Onwards
|
Networking Dinner
Country Manager - India, Digital Manufacturing Sales, Autodesk India
Responsible for driving our advanced manufacturing business – specifically in the areas of generative design, additive/subtractive manufacturing, and simulation. Arun leads a team of Digital Manufacturing specialist in helping our customers meet their business objectives. Arun has been working on technology sales for more than 18+ years.
Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India
Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.
Market Development Manager, Autodesk India
Varun is passionate about revolutionizing the design and manufacturing landscape. With a focus on guiding businesses toward modernized practices, he specializes in crafting and executing strategic initiatives to drive the growth and market adoption of Autodesk Fusion, a game-changing CAD, CAM, and CAE platform.
Head Technical Centre-Alpha Maier India
He has fifteen years of experience in automotive industry, mainly in plastic parts design functional and aesthetic, Simulations like moldflow and structural CAE. He has strong expertise & experience in plastic parts like – Front grills , Pillars, Fuel filler flaps, Electric charging port, Air louver etc.
Sr. DGM-Tool Room, Uno Minda
With more than thirty years of experience in Product development, Tool Development for Plastic and Die Casting Part, his key focus areas involves bottom line profitability by ensuring optimal utilization of resources. He is adept in assessing the performance and processing gaps using modern technologies and approaches. He has strong experience in managing the tool room business ranging from design, tool Design, tool development and Validation of Molds and Dies for Plastic & Die Casting Parts.
Machino Plastics
Experienced Leader with more than eighteen years of experience in injection Mold design and development. Excellence in Mold concept, Mold troubleshooting, design team leading, Product development by reverse Engineering and R&D leadership. He has vast exposure in Mechanical Product Design, Prototyping, Product Validation, Tooling Development, Cost Optimisation.
Engineering Manager and Product Owner, Moldflow Desktop, Autodesk
Vinayak Nayak brings over 18 years of experience in product lifecycle management (PLM) and software development. As an Engineering Manager and Product Owner at Autodesk, he leads the Moldflow Desktop team, driving the development of cutting-edge solutions for injection molding.