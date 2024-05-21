Autodesk Simulation Summit

27th June, Radisson Blu Hotel GRT, Chennai

Manufacturing Solutions Day

Understanding Percieved Quality

The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.

Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.

In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.

Agenda

Time

8:30 - 9:00 AM

Registration

9:00 - 9:05 AM

Welcome note
Devaraja Raja, Sr Sales Specialist, Advanced Manufacturing Solutions, Autodesk India

9:05 - 9:15 AM

Keynote session- "Understanding Perceived Quality"
Hanno Van Raalte, Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products

9:15 - 9:50AM

Panel Discussion-  "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products"
Senthil Kumar A, Team Lead, Husky Injection Molding Systems
Kasikumar T ,Team Lead, SL Lumax, India Engineering Centre   
N Krishnamoorthy,Senior Expert - Plastics Design for Manufacturing(DfM), Valeo India

9:50 - 10:45AM

Group Activity

10:45 - 11:00 AM

Tea Break

11:00 - 11:20AM

Technology Presentation- Moldflow Future Vision
Ladis Resinger, Sr QA Manager, Moldflow Program, Autodesk

11:20 - 11:40 AM

Technology Presentation on Moldflow 
Hanno Van Raalte, Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products
Vinayak Nayak, Software Development Manager, Autodesk India

11:40 - 11:55 AM

Q&A

11:55 - 12:00 PM

Vote of thanks

12:00 PM onwards

Networking Lunch

This is a special invite for our Key Customers. Look forward to seeing you at Autodesk Simulation Summit, on 27th June 8:30 AM.

Speakers

Hanno Van Raalte

Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products

Hanno van Raalte studied Mechanical Engineering at Twente University in the Netherlands. He has been involved with Injection Molding Simulation since 1997 and has headed product management for Moldflow products since 2007. He currently lives in the Boston area in the United States.

Devaraj Raja

Product Specialist, Autodesk India

A strong techno-commercial leader with 20 years of experience in manufacturing-engineering, software-businesses and CAD/CAM/CAE Engineering service applications. Highly skilled in advanced manufacturing technologies & businesses. Helped manufacturers on Increasing their business value & achieving accelerated business growth through successful implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies.

Sachin Fulsundar

Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India

Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.

Krishnamoorthy Narasimhan

Senior Expert - Plastics Design for Manufacturing(DfM), Valeo

With around 25 years of experience in the plastics industry, he specializes in materials, product design, conversion processes, tooling engineering, and rheology analysis. He has designed various plastic parts for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and has contributed significantly to metal-to-plastic conversions and glass-to-polycarbonate replacements. Currently, he serves as a technical consultant, supporting application development in plastic parts for HVAC, radiator, lighting, EV, hybrid, and ADAS systems.

Kasikumar T

Team Lead in Automotive lighting at India Engineering Center, SL Lumax.

With nine years in CAE Moldflow Analyst background and with expertise in Car Lamp, Chassis, and Mirror analysis for Hyundai, Kia, Kashikumar leads the Injection Analysis team in India. He holds a Master's degree in CAD/CAM from CIPET, Chennai and is also Moldflow Associate Certified.

Senthil Kumar. A

Application Engineering Team Leader, Husky

Injection molding and Hot runner specialist with 30 years of experience in Plastics Including 12+ years of Overseas experience with leading manufacturer in Medical, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Electrical & Electronics, Hard Disc Drive, Beverage Closures & Specialty Closures and PET. In his role at Husky involves advancing the technical and Customer support by solutioning through application and Moldflow teams. 