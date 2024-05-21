How to buy
The dominance of manufacturers in today's world is no longer dictated by superior manufacturing quality alone, but increasingly hinges on the customer's perception of quality. Research has shown that perceived quality has become a significant factor influencing purchasing decisions. Suggesting manufacturers should surpass customer expectations.
Bridging the gap between engineering and customer perceptions of the end product is vital. The flexibility of plastics can be harnessed to elevate perceived quality, and modern technologies such as upfront simulation capabilities, methods, and processes enable engineers to design, manufacture, and deliver products more efficiently and swiftly than ever before.
In the forthcoming "Autodesk Simulation Summit," we aim to bring together industry experts, global executives, and key customers to delve into the topic of perceived quality. We will address the challenges in achieving it, explore potential solutions, and exchange best practices to propel manufacturing organizations forward.
|
Time
|
|
8:30 - 9:00 AM
|
Registration
|
9:00 - 9:05 AM
|
Welcome note
|
9:05 - 9:15 AM
|
Keynote session- "Understanding Perceived Quality"
|
9:15 - 9:50AM
|
Panel Discussion- "The Role of Automation and AI in Creating Sustainable Plastic Products"
|
9:50 - 10:45AM
|
|
10:45 - 11:00 AM
|
Tea Break
|
11:00 - 11:20AM
|
Technology Presentation- Moldflow Future Vision
|
11:20 - 11:40 AM
|
Technology Presentation on Moldflow
|
11:40 - 11:55 AM
|
Q&A
|
11:55 - 12:00 PM
|
Vote of thanks
|
12:00 PM onwards
|
Networking Lunch
Product Manager, Autodesk Simulation Moldflow Products
Hanno van Raalte studied Mechanical Engineering at Twente University in the Netherlands. He has been involved with Injection Molding Simulation since 1997 and has headed product management for Moldflow products since 2007. He currently lives in the Boston area in the United States.
Product Specialist, Autodesk India
A strong techno-commercial leader with 20 years of experience in manufacturing-engineering, software-businesses and CAD/CAM/CAE Engineering service applications. Highly skilled in advanced manufacturing technologies & businesses. Helped manufacturers on Increasing their business value & achieving accelerated business growth through successful implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies.
Technical Solutions Expert, Autodesk India
Sachin specializes in Autodesk Simulation Portfolio. At Autodesk, he has been working with various manufacturing solutions including Fusion 360 and has been involved with Autodesk Moldflow Pdts for over 20 years. He is the moderator for this discussion.
Senior Expert - Plastics Design for Manufacturing(DfM), Valeo
With around 25 years of experience in the plastics industry, he specializes in materials, product design, conversion processes, tooling engineering, and rheology analysis. He has designed various plastic parts for two-wheelers and four-wheelers and has contributed significantly to metal-to-plastic conversions and glass-to-polycarbonate replacements. Currently, he serves as a technical consultant, supporting application development in plastic parts for HVAC, radiator, lighting, EV, hybrid, and ADAS systems.
Team Lead in Automotive lighting at India Engineering Center, SL Lumax.
With nine years in CAE Moldflow Analyst background and with expertise in Car Lamp, Chassis, and Mirror analysis for Hyundai, Kia, Kashikumar leads the Injection Analysis team in India. He holds a Master's degree in CAD/CAM from CIPET, Chennai and is also Moldflow Associate Certified.
Application Engineering Team Leader, Husky
Injection molding and Hot runner specialist with 30 years of experience in Plastics Including 12+ years of Overseas experience with leading manufacturer in Medical, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Electrical & Electronics, Hard Disc Drive, Beverage Closures & Specialty Closures and PET. In his role at Husky involves advancing the technical and Customer support by solutioning through application and Moldflow teams.