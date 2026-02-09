India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit

Accelerate BIM adoption across India

Are you struggling to transition to Building Information Modelling (BIM)?

 

To support the evolving needs of India’s residential and commercial building projects with standardized digital content, leverage the ready-to-use India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit, which includes Revit families for architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines built on Indian standards, streamlining design workflows and ensuring consistent BIM delivery across teams and organizations. Explore the Country Kit and accelerate your firm’s BIM transformation.

India’s BIM journey is accelerating

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is rapidly becoming integral to how projects are designed, delivered, and managed across the country. Public sector organizations are leading this shift by introducing mandates and guidelines that promote BIM-enabled workflows throughout the project lifecycle. Key milestones in this transformation include:

  • Central Public Works Department (CPWD) mandating BIM for large and complex projects
  • Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) adopting BIM practices aligned with CPWD guidelines
  • Housing and industrial development authorities in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh issuing BIM adoption guidance
Partner with Autodesk to bridge the BIM adoption gap

While intent to adopt BIM is strong across India’s AEC industry, many engineering and construction organizations face challenges in scaling BIM effectively. To address this, Autodesk introduces a standardized, India-specific content foundation - the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit.

Built to support both public and private sector needs, the Country Kit provides a digital library of Revit families from architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines that enable consistent, accurate, and efficient BIM adoption, helping organizations move from intent to impact with confidence.

What Is the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit?

The India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit is a standardized and ready-to-use, India-specific digital content designed to support accurate and consistent Building Information Modelling across residential and commercial building projects. It brings together a comprehensive library of ready-to-use Revit Families covering architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines.
Developed to reflect Indian construction practices, materials, and specifications, the Country Kit enables teams to model with confidence, improve coordination, and streamline project delivery from design through construction. This curated library is:

  • Built to Indian standards
  • Ready to use across public and private sector residential and commercial building projects in India

Why Use the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit?

REVIT CONTENT LIBRARY AS PER INDIAN BUILDING STANDARDS

Build confidently using standards based digital components

Design and deliver with confidence using a comprehensive library of Revit families architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines developed for India’s construction ecosystem. The India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit provides ready-to-use, standardized digital components that reflect local practices, materials, and specifications.

By working with validated, India-specific Families, teams can reduce inconsistencies, eliminate duplicate data, and transition to BIM workflows with clean, reliable project content - supporting greater accuracy, efficiency, and coordination from day one.

Standardized BIM workflows

Maintain clean, organized, and compliant project data

With preconfigured templates, consistent naming conventions, and structured content aligned to Indian Standards, the Country Kit helps teams maintain high-quality project data from the start.

Standardization reduces errors, improves model clarity, and strengthens collaboration across disciplines. This helps you ensure that every team builds on the same reliable foundation throughout the project lifecycle.

 

Automated design acceleration

Reduce repetitive tasks and speed up design delivery

Localized Revit content tailored to Indian building standards enables designers to move faster with fewer manual steps. Instead of creating content from scratch, teams can leverage preconfigured Revit families and templates to minimize rework, streamline design tasks, and shorten overall design cycles.

STANDARDS-ALIGNED FRAMEWORK

Improve cost predictability with standard digital content

Since the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit aligns with Indian building standards, you can estimate project elements, quantities, and materials with much greater accuracy. Standardized digital components reduce discrepancies, support better planning, and help minimize unexpected cost overruns.

This leads to more predictable and transparent outcomes for organizations, specially delivering public and private sector building projects.

Sustainable design data standardization

Enable sustainable construction practices

Standardized digital content supports better material planning, reduces waste, and helps teams make more informed design decisions. By reusing accurate, reliable BIM components across projects, organizations can improve resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

 

Scalable BIM adoption

Transition from CAD to BIM across your organization

The India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit provides engineering and construction service providers, contractors, and public sector teams with a consistent foundation for BIM adoption. With ready-to-use content aligned to Indian building standards and local practices, organizations can confidently scale BIM workflows across teams, projects, and regions - enabling a smoother transition from CAD to model-based delivery.

A strong foundation for BIM adoption across India

Reduced design inconsistencies

Standardized Revit Families enable teams to start projects with clean, consistent data. With predefined templates and naming conventions, designers can reduce errors, avoid duplicate content, and maintain clarity throughout the model lifecycle.

Faster project delivery

Localized, ready-to-use Revit content minimizes repetitive modeling and manual content creation. Teams can accelerate design workflows, reduce rework, and shorten overall project timelines while staying aligned with Indian building standards.

More accurate estimation

Models built with standardized, data-rich components support improved quantity takeoffs and stronger cost predictability. Structured model data helps reduce uncertainty, enabling more reliable planning and better budget control.

Strong collaboration & scalability

A unified content foundation allows multidisciplinary teams to collaborate more effectively across projects, regions, and organizations. With consistent standards in place, teams can scale BIM adoption with confidence and support both public and private sector delivery.

Getting started is simple

The India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit is hosted on the Autodesk Content Catalogue, available through Autodesk Docs.

 

Steps:

  1. Log in to Autodesk Docs
  2. Open the Autodesk Content Catalogue
  3. Locate and download the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit

Tutorial Videos

Access, Install, and Use India-Specific Families

This video provides an overview of the India BIM Country Kit for Revit and explains how to activate it in Autodesk Construction Cloud. You’ll also learn how to access the kit through Content Catalog in Revit and insert India-specific Architectural, Structural, and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) families to help align projects with relevant Indian codes and standards.

Add Shared Parameters using Autodesk Interoperability Tool

Learn how to install Autodesk Interoperability Tools (AIT) and use a configuration file to automatically add and map shared parameters across Revit elements. Includes tips for customizing the config file and fixing missing Interoperability tab issues.

 

Populate Revit Shared Parameters values with Dynamo

Discover how to fill shared parameter values in Revit using an Excel dataset and a Dynamo script.

Revit Model Quality Check with AIT

Evaluate BIM model quality using AIT Model Checker for Revit with the “Revit Best Practices” check set and visualize compliance in Power BI. 

Helpful Resources

India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit - Documentation

India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit - Guideline document (Architecture and Structural) for India region to align with schedule of rates.

Download document
India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit - Documentation

India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit - Documentation for India Region to Align with Schedule of Rates (MEP).

Download document
Start designing with confidence

Adopt BIM at scale with the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit.

FAQs

Why was the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit created?

BIM adoption is accelerating across India, driven by growing industry demand and public-sector initiatives. While intent is strong, many organizations face challenges in adopting BIM consistently at scale. Autodesk developed the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit to bridge this gap—providing a standardized, India-specific content foundation that simplifies BIM adoption and improves project outcomes across the AECO ecosystem.

What is the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit?

The India BIM Country Kit is a ready-to-use library of Revit Families designed for building projects in India. Covering architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines, it reflects local construction practices and enables teams to start projects with clean, consistent, and reliable BIM content.

What are the key benefits?

  • Consistent, clean model data with standardized templates and Families
  • Faster design workflows through localized, ready-to-use content
  • Reduced rework and manual content creation
  • Improved cost and quantity accuracy with data-rich components
  • Stronger collaboration and scalability across teams and regions
  • Support for sustainable design through standardized, reusable data