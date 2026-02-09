Accelerate BIM adoption across India

While intent to adopt BIM is strong across India’s AEC industry, many engineering and construction organizations face challenges in scaling BIM effectively. To address this, Autodesk introduces a standardized, India-specific content foundation - the India BIM Country Kit for Autodesk Revit.

Built to support both public and private sector needs, the Country Kit provides a digital library of Revit families from architectural, structural, and MEPF disciplines that enable consistent, accurate, and efficient BIM adoption, helping organizations move from intent to impact with confidence.