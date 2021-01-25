Scale and streamline with a Premium plan

Get advanced features and added benefits to operate more efficiently in complex work environments.

Premium plan. Premium benefits.

Proactively manage your investment with access to automation tools, advanced data insights and enhanced customer support.

Save time

Take advantage of directory sync to automate group and product assignments for seamless user management.

Make informed decisions

Gain valuable insights from detailed advanced reporting and automate analysis workflows with usage reporting APIs.

Optimise team productivity

Learn key tips and best practices to get the most out of your technology and workflows with Premium coaching for admins and end-users.

Meet your team’s needs with a Premium plan

Discover how the Premium plan builds on the benefits of the Standard plan to further maximise efficiency and security for your business.

See a Premium plan in action

“User management is far simpler. Now we can actually see exactly who’s using what, where, how long they’re using it for and exactly how much it’s costing the business.”

– Darren Pickford, Service Delivery Manager, RPS Group

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does a Premium plan cost?

All product subscriptions include the Standard plan and are offered in local pricing for your region. Upgrading to a Premium plan is approximately an additional USD $200 SRP per eligible product subscription (US Site) per year.

What is the minimum number of subscriptions required for each plan?

All product subscriptions automatically include Standard features and services regardless of the number of subscriptions. A Premium plan is available if you have 10 or more subscriptions to Premium-eligible products.

Which products are eligible for a Premium plan?

See the list of eligible products here (US Site). We are actively working on making a Premium plan available for additional Autodesk products.

When can I upgrade my current plan to a Premium plan?

If you are on the Standard plan and want to upgrade to a Premium plan, you can do so at any time or during your subscription renewal.

Can I downgrade later?

A Premium plan is sold as a prepaid, annual plan. At the end of your 1-year term, you can choose to renew your Premium plan or downgrade back to a Standard plan and lose access to the benefits of a Premium plan.

How can I purchase a Premium plan?

Any product subscription you purchase online through your reseller or Autodesk representative will include the Standard plan. To upgrade to a Premium plan, work directly with your Autodesk reseller or representative or contact us below

See more FAQ

Ready for a Premium plan?

With a Premium plan, in addition to Standard plan benefits, you receive additional administrative, security and support features like:

  • Directory sync
  • Advanced reporting
  • Premium coaching

Contact your reseller for more information, or simply fill in the form and one of our sales experts will contact you.