How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Winner
Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure
Project Name - Delhi Metro Phase IV
Winner
Award Category - Design Innovation in Building
Project Name - SCB Medical College and Hospital
Winner
Award Category - Innovation in Construction
Project Name - Eureka Park, Lavida project, New Heaven
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Multi-phased campus - IIT Pallakad
Winner
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - Multimodal Logistics Park in Jogighopa
Special Recognition
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta)
Winner
Award Category - Digital Innovation
Project Name - Digital Factory Model for M&M Factories
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Innovative technologies to improve their customer service, delivery, and design services
Winner
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - Part used in automobiles, a fan mounting housing within the radiator assembly
Special Recognition
Award Category - Make an Impact
Project Name - E9 and is an electric SUV
Winner
Award Category - Collaboration Excellence
Project Name - Ponniyin Selvan- 2
Winner
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - The Black Diamond Race
Winner
Award Category - Creative Excellence
Project Name - The Bandits Of Golak
Special Recognition
Award Category - Industry Disruptor
Project Name - Jubliee
Winner
Govt. Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC)
Award Category - Education Excellence
Project Name - WorldSkills