Autodesk Imagine Awards 2023 Winners

The event was live on September 5, 2023

Architecture, Engineering and Construction

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Winner

Award Category - Design Innovation in Infrastructure

Project Name - Delhi Metro Phase IV

View video (1:14 min.)
Larsen & Toubro Construction

Winner

Award Category - Design Innovation in Building

Project Name - SCB Medical College and Hospital

View video (0:49 sec.)
Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd.

Winner

Award Category - Innovation in Construction

Project Name - Eureka Park, Lavida project, New Heaven

View video (0:35 sec.)
Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Multi-phased campus - IIT Pallakad

View video (0:53 sec.)
Voyants Solution Private Limited

Winner

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - Multimodal Logistics Park in Jogighopa

View video (1:19 min.)
pinnacle infotech

Special Recognition

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta)

Design and Manufacturing

Mahindra & Mahindra

Winner

Award Category - Digital Innovation

Project Name - Digital Factory Model for M&M Factories

View video (0:51 sec.)
Carborundum universal limited - Industrial Ceramics Division

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Innovative technologies to improve their customer service, delivery, and design services

View video (0:43 sec.)
Mutual Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Winner

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - Part used in automobiles, a fan mounting housing within the radiator assembly

View video (0:37 sec.)
Mahindra & Mahindra

Special Recognition

Award Category - Make an Impact

Project Name - E9 and is an electric SUV 

View video (0:30 sec.)

Media & Entertainment

NYVFXWAALA LLP

Winner

Award Category - Collaboration Excellence

Project Name - Ponniyin Selvan- 2

View video (0:55 sec.)
Toonz Media Group

Winner

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - The Black Diamond Race

View video (1:01 min.)
Eighty Eight Media And Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Winner

Award Category - Creative Excellence

Project Name - The Bandits Of Golak

View video (0:58 sec.)
Motion PhilmCGI Pvt. Ltd.

Special Recognition

Award Category - Industry Disruptor

Project Name - Jubliee

View video (0:59 sec.)
Education Excellence

Winner

Govt. Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC)
Award Category - Education Excellence
Project Name - WorldSkills