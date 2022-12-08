Commercial Customer Success

Unlock the full potential of Autodesk technology

A team of experts to help you grow with our platform. Dedicated Customer Success that is there for you every step of the way.

Vision & Mission

At Autodesk, we're committed to helping you thrive.
As a trusted innovation partner, we believe that the best way to achieve our mission is by inspiring and empowering our people to lead, orchestrate, and deliver value for your business. We can help you focus on innovation by accelerating the adoption of Autodesk solutions through a unified and outcome focused experience. By putting customers first in everything we do, our goal is to make Autodesk your trusted innovation partner and cultivate our long-term relationships.

Customer Success Engagement

We have got your back from day one

On Boarding

On Boarding

Autodesk CS team is dedicated in helping to reach the customer’s business goal faster. Check out here the Customer Success Stories where customers describe their experience with our company and with our CS team helping them with Autodesk products or services.

 

Customer success stories

Adopt and Use

The CS team will drive goal based, outcome driven engagements that will add value to your business and ensure your growth is aligned with your business goals. This team will take proactive actions to understand your business priority, current design systems, processes, and challenges.

Sustainable design and innovation

Renewals

Our Renewal Managers will ensure to proactively engage with you much in advance before your license subscription expiry and will work with you to mitigate any challenges or risks that you foresee might stop you from renewing your license subscriptions on time.

 

Meet Your Autodesk India CCS Team

Let's discuss your journey to success. Find out how Autodesk is dedicated to supporting your success. Discover how we can assist you in finding and winning opportunities.

Vijay Shetty

Vijay Shetty

Country Head - Customer Success

 

Irfan Sirajuddin

Irfan Sirajuddin

Renewal Manager

 

Daniel Gangera

Daniel Gangera

Customer Success Advisor

 

Reena David

Reena David

Customer Success Advisor

 

Ratish Ramakrishna

Ratish Ramakrishna

Renewal Manager

 

Kavita Singh

Kavita Singh

Renewal Manager

 

Praveena Naidu

Praveena Naidu

Customer Success Advisor

 

Shubham Prem

Shubham Prem

Customer Success Advisor

 

Stuti Misra

Stuti Misra

Customer Success Advisor

 

Solution adoption advisor

Build a plan to reach your goals.

This collaborative tool is meant to help managers and business leaders identify areas of focus for their team and, in just a few minutes, create a custom action plan.

Explore Autodesk Solutions

Customer success stories

Autodesk Webinars

Stay up to date on workflow best practices, industry trends, and product releases with upcoming webinars. Register today for one of our upcoming webinars to learn about the latest architecture, engineering, and construction products and modeling workflows.

 

At Autodesk, sustainability is about creating technology that improves energy and material productivity. Customers are leveraging automation to create net-zero energy buildings, develop smart cities, and streamline more efficient yet green manufacturing affordably and at scale.

 

Sustainable overview
Nonvalid software can increase the risk for software failure and exposure to malware, leading to hours of lost productivity.

Only genuine Autodesk products are warranted and supported by Autodesk. Purchase directly from Autodesk or through an authorized reseller to get the performance and reliability you expect with access to the latest features, security updates, previous versions and more.

Our Customer Success Team is here to help you achieve your business objectives

With Customer Success at Autodesk, you get so much more than just a point of contact and someone to speak to. We'll proactively guide you to ensure you are set up for success by using our software to its fullest.

 

Find a local partner that understands your unique business and industry needs. Use the Autodesk Partner Locator to find resellers, partner developed solutions, implementation or support services and more.

 

The following video explains how to manage users in Autodesk Account.

 

