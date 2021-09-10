After causing a sensation with StreetScooter GmbH, Günther Schuh, a professor at RWTH Aachen University, has a new venture with electric car company e.GO. Based in Aachen, Germany, e.GO produces electric vehicles in series and is also pioneering modern factory design as a key to its business model: Its smart factories and single digital platform keep all construction contractors on track.

The startup, which already has 500 employees, produces the e.GO Life, a small electric car for urban drivers; and the e.GO Mover, an electric minibus. In just two years, e.GO has built two factories in Aachen, while also developing its vehicles and the process design in its factory. A third factory, currently under construction, also will be designed with the highest level of flexibility. This is possible via a cloud-based BIM model that brings together all the contractors involved in construction—what experts call an “integrated factory model.”