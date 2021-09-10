Signs by Van can now make beautiful signs with complete accuracy on the first attempt. The team now sees only 3 percent material loss, compared to 20 percent in a previous year. The company has also cut labor costs by up to 30 percent across the board. In one instance with Fusion 360, Signs by Van routed out 54 individual letterforms in just one day—a process that would have taken up to three days with its previous software. The CNC router, working with compatible software, can create full 3D sculptures in only a few hours—a task that previously lasted weeks.

For Signs by Van, this improved way of working has driven tremendous growth in just six months. The signs the company now creates are unlike anything else in the business, and companies seeking signage are starting to notice. Signs by Van has won work with Google, Lyft, LinkedIn, Walmart, and several other major companies. During one competitive project pitch, it took the team only five minutes to convince the client that Signs by Van was the right choice for the business. The project was worth $400,000—and Signs by Van demonstrated that its signs were truly unique.