Last Updated: March 23, 2021
Your use of and access to the Education Community portion of the Site is governed by these Education Special Terms (“Special Terms”) and the Website Terms of Use, which incorporate these Education Special Terms by reference. When accessing or using the Education Community, you must comply with all of these terms. If you do not agree to the Website Terms of Use, you should not use the Education Community. In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements set forth in the Website Terms of Use for use of the Site, to use the Education Community, you must meet the minimum age requirements set by Autodesk to access Education Community and be one of the following: (a) an IT Administrator acting on behalf of a Qualified Educational Institution, (b) an Educator; (c) a Student; or (d) an Autodesk-sponsored design competition mentor or competitor.
If you meet the minimum age requirements set by Autodesk to access Education Community, but are not an adult (i.e., the age of majority) under the laws of where you reside, you must have your parent or legal guardian agree to the Website Terms of Use, including these Education Special Terms, on your behalf and supervise your access to and use of Education Community. If you don’t meet the foregoing requirements, you are not authorized to access or use Education Community.
For information on the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), click here.
Please read the Education Users – Additional Terms for additional terms applicable to Education Users. .