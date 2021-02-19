Your use of and access to the Education Community portion of the Site is governed by these Education Special Terms (“Special Terms”) and the , which incorporate these Education Special Terms by reference. When accessing or using the Education Community, you must comply with all of these terms. If you do not agree to the Website Terms of Use, you should not use the Education Community. In addition to meeting the eligibility requirements set forth in the Website Terms of Use for use of the Site, to use the Education Community, you must meet the set by Autodesk to access Education Community and be one of the following: (a) an IT Administrator acting on behalf of a Qualified Educational Institution, (b) an Educator; (c) a Student; or (d) an Autodesk-sponsored design competition mentor or competitor.

A “Qualified Educational Institution” means an educational institution which has been accredited by an authorized governmental agency within its applicable local, state, provincial, federal, or national government and has the primary purpose of teaching its enrolled students. IT administrators or Educators may access the Education Community on behalf of a Qualified Educational Institution to access and deploy Software and Web Services for the Qualified Educational Institution. An IT administrator is an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution and responsible for licensing and installing software for the Qualified Educational Institution. An “Educator” is an individual person who is an employee or independent contractor working for a Qualified Educational Institution. A “Student” means an individual person enrolled as a student at a Qualified Educational Institution. An Autodesk-sponsored design competition mentor is an individual who provides guidance, advice, coaching, or instruction to competitors engaged in competing in an Autodesk-sponsored design competition, and upon request by Autodesk is able to provide proof of such status. A competitor is a student or other individual who is registered and accepted or otherwise approved by a design competition organizer as a competition participant and who, upon request by Autodesk, is able to provide proof of such status. A list of Autodesk-sponsored competitions can be found on the Education Community (or successor site thereto): .