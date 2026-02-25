Autodesk Learning partners

Training Evaluation System (TES) and Partner Database user guide and video tutorials for students and training participants

Training Evaluation System Instruction Videos

The new Autodesk Training Evaluation System Training Participant User Guide is available for Learning Partners and their customers. Access the guide to learn how to register for a course, obtain your course certificate, or submit a course survey.

Students - Participants

Students and training Participants taking a course with an Autodesk Learning Partner (ALP) can access their TES Instruction videos here. Learn how to create an account, enroll on a course, complete a post-course survey, or retrieve a forgotten password.

New Student: Training Participant Registration (with no Account)

Learn how to register your Autodesk Training Evaluation System (TES) account and get started. This video is for new training participants who don't yet have a TES account, or an Autodesk ID

 

Existing Student: Training Participant Registration

Learn how to create an Autodesk Account ID, and use it to log into the Autodesk Training Evaluation System. This process is for training participants who already have a Training Evaluation System account, but don't yet have an account ID

 

New Student: Training Participant Registration (with Account)

Learn how to create an account in the Autodesk Training Evaluation System. This process is for training participants who already have an account ID, but don't yet have a Training Evaluation System account. 

 

How to retrieve a forgotten username or password

Learn how to recover a forgotten username or password in the Autodesk Training Evaluation System.

 

Enroll in a course

Learn how to find a course using your course ID and how to enroll in it.

 

Complete a Course Survey

Learn how to complete a course evaluation survey and get a link to download your certificate of completion for courses in the Autodesk Training Evaluation System.

 

Terminate a Training Evaluation System (TES) Account

Learn how to delete your account in the Autodesk Training Evaluation System. Please note this process will also remove yourt Autodesk account ID.

 

