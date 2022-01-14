Subheadline
3D MECHANICAL ENGINEERING AND DESIGN SOFTWARE
Engineers and designers use mechanical engineering and design software to model (US Site), validate, and communicate ideas before production. Additional tools are available and sometimes integrated in the CAD software for manufacturing products on a CNC machine or 3D printer. Mechanical engineering software is employed across several industries, including industrial machine design, automotive, and consumer products.
CAD is one of the most commonly used software design tools. The models created by CAD software are often used as inputs to other mechanical engineering and design tools.
CAE covers a broad range of analyses. It performs complex tasks such as finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) virtually before creating physical prototypes.
CAM refers to the use of software to help automate the manufacturing process. CAM is typically used to create toolpaths for 2.5-axis to 5-axis CNC milling, turning, and mill-turn.
Customer name
DIS-TRAN has reduced errors and eliminated a substantial amount of rework through the use of Inventor and Vault.
Customer name
Swissomation uses Fusion 360 for 3D modeling, CAM, and live review capabilities for collaboration with customers from any location on any device.
Customer name
KMP is a fast-paced team of engineers using Fusion 360 to design and make specialized components for their high-performance race cars.
Design and make anything with our best Inventor, with integrated tools for advanced simulation and 5-axis CAM. Collection also includes access to Fusion 360, helping you get on the path to the future of making things with our cloud-based product innovation platform.
Whether you’re just getting to know Inventor or are a seasoned 3D CAD user, check out these tutorials to see how you can put Inventor to work for you.
Experience the power of cloud-based 3D CAD. Learn 3D modeling and 3D printing with beginner and advanced tutorials.
As technology, manufacturing, and workplace collaboration take new shape, adapt with new engineering skills to stay at the top of your game.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is radically transforming industries. Learn the essentials of IoT and the skills engineers will need to design smart products.