Typically, one of the largest costs associated with CNC machining is the CNC machine itself. Entry-level machines start at around £4,000 with high-end machines reaching upwards of £400,000. The cost depends on factors such as size, power, spindle speed, multi-axis capabilities and accuracy. Once you have a machine, you will need to purchase cutting tools to machine parts. To generate the instructions required for CNC machining, it’s common to subscribe to computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software as well. So, while there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, CNC machining requires some up-front investment to get started.