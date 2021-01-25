Become an Authorised Training Centre today to create and deliver valuable learning experiences. Contact the regional Autodesk distributor to learn more about the benefits of this global programme.
Become an Authorised Training Centre today to create and deliver valuable learning experiences. Contact the regional Autodesk distributor to learn more about the benefits of this global programme.
Deliver learning experiences on campus or in the classroom, develop student and educator curriculum and work with qualified educational institutions to promote the adoption of Autodesk products and solutions.
Additional benefits enable our partners to serve our users and the education community.
Share your product knowledge. Deliver comprehensive courses that enable customers to build skills and prepare for certification. Distinguish yourself from others and become globally certified.
Validate your Autodesk product skills and improve marketability. Build the knowledge to grow your instructor opportunities in manufacturing, engineering, digital arts, architecture, and more.
Benefit from day-to-day program support, instructor development, and our student evaluation system.
Beginning in academic institutions and continuing throughout the highest level of a professional career, Autodesk provides educational resources and certification to help students and professionals build knowledge and develop skills to succeed.
Share digital versions of credentials on social media or with employers to verify the Autodesk skills you have developed and certifications you have earned.
Use our global events platform to publish workshops, training events, and other customer activities that showcase your business.