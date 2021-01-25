Using nonvalid software poses a risk for individuals and organisations. Nonvalid software may have been modified and/or may include malicious code, leading to issues, including:

Risk of exposure to malware that can destroy or compromise your work.

Risk of the software functioning incorrectly or failing.

Limited access to customer support, upgrades and technical documentation.

These issues may create safety, quality or integrity issues in your designs, processes, products or structures. Using nonvalid software also puts you and your company at risk of copyright infringement or other potential legal claims.