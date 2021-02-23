CIRCUIT DESIGN SOFTWARE

EAGLE PCB design software

What is circuit design?

Circuit design is the first step for every electronics design project and requires the creation of a schematic diagram. The schematic defines how the pins of electrical components are logically connected together on a printed circuit board (PCB). When the circuit design is complete, engineers can use their schematic to perform SPICE simulations or translate their schematic into a PCB design software.

    SCHEMATIC COMPONENT CREATION

    The creation of accurate electrical component symbols forms the foundation to a successful circuit design. Symbols provide all of the parametric data needed to run accurate simulations, order manufacturable parts, and provide connectability on electronic circuits.

    MULTI-SHEET SCHEMATICS

    Multi-sheet schematics help to manage and organize the complexity of advanced circuit designs. Multiple circuit designs can be hierarchically linked together with symbols to improve circuit readability and structure.

    SPICE SIMULATION

    SPICE simulation allows you to simulate and analyze the behavior of a circuit design. Performing operating point, AC/DC sweep, or transient analysis simulations identify circuit performance issues without requiring a PCB prototype.

Workflow for electrical and mechanical design

ECAD to MCAD unification EAGLE + Fusion 360

Learn how to seamlessly share design changes and collaborate between mechanical and electrical workflows. Bring MCAD + ECAD together (US site) with Fusion 360 and EAGLE.

This free version for hobbyists and makers includes 2 schematic sheets, 2 signal layers, and 80 cm2 board area.

We offer free circuit design software for students and educators around the world.

Circuit design basics for electronics beginners

    PCB LAYOUT BASICS

    The printed circuit board (PCB) layout brings your circuit design to life in its physical form. Learn more about the PCB layout process and how to design your own.

    SPICE SIMULATION BASICS

    SPICE simulation allows you to analyze voltage and current performance in your circuit design. Learn more about SPICE and how to run your first SPICE simulation.

