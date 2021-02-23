PCB layout & board design
Printed circuit board (PCB) design brings your electronic circuits to life in the physical form. Using PCB layout software, the PCB board design process combines component placement and routing to define electrical connectivity on a manufactured circuit board.
Découvrez la conception de circuits imprimés à l'aide de ces tutoriels, articles et conseils.
The PCB design process begins by converting a schematic diagram into a physical circuit board layout. Then it’s time to put your problem solving skills to the test by placing components within a tightly constrained space.
The PCB routing process is both an art and a science. Using physical wires, you’ll define electrical connectivity between components on a PCB layout. No two circuit boards are the same, the routing is what makes your design unique.
Nearly every electronics design exists within a mechanical product. Using ECAD-MCAD integration (US site) between EAGLE and Fusion 360 makes it easy to share your PCB design with a mechanical engineer and verify fit in a physical enclosure.
Learn how to seamlessly share design changes and collaborate between mechanical and electrical workflows. Bring MCAD + ECAD together (US site) with Fusion 360 and EAGLE.
Get started learning PCB board design with these tutorials, articles, and tips.
Learn about the construction of a PCB and how they fit into today’s world of advanced electronic devices.
Learn how to convert a schematic design to a PCB layout and begin placing your electronic components.
Learn how to power your circuit board with copper traces using these top 10 PCB routing tips for beginners.
Autodesk PCB design software, Eagle, is now available only with a Fusion 360 subscription. Fusion 360 can be purchased in Malaysia through Autodesk eStore or Autodesk Authorized Partners.