PCB layout & board design

PCB DESIGN SOFTWARE

Make anything with Autodesk EAGLE PCB design software. Powerful and accessible tools made for everyday engineering.

Available only with Fusion 360

What is PCB design?

Printed circuit board (PCB) design brings your electronic circuits to life in the physical form. Using PCB layout software, the PCB board design process combines component placement and routing to define electrical connectivity on a manufactured circuit board.

PCB design process

Découvrez la conception de circuits imprimés à l'aide de ces tutoriels, articles et conseils.

  • printed circuit board component placement

    COMPONENT PLACEMENT

    The PCB design process begins by converting a schematic diagram into a physical circuit board layout. Then it’s time to put your problem solving skills to the test by placing components within a tightly constrained space.

    LEARN MORE
  • printed circuit board routing

    PCB ROUTING

    The PCB routing process is both an art and a science. Using physical wires, you’ll define electrical connectivity between components on a PCB layout. No two circuit boards are the same, the routing is what makes your design unique.

    LEARN MORE
  • pcb integration with mechanical cad

    ECAD-MCAD INTEGRATION

    Nearly every electronics design exists within a mechanical product. Using ECAD-MCAD integration (US site) between EAGLE and Fusion 360 makes it easy to share your PCB design with a mechanical engineer and verify fit in a physical enclosure.

    LEARN MORE

Eagle for PCB design

Autodesk Eagle is now available only with a Fusion 360 subscription.

See all Autodesk products

Comparatif
Learn more
Découvrez l'alliance d'AutoCAD et Inventor

Where mechanical meets electrical design

Fusion 360 + EAGLE

Learn how to seamlessly share design changes and collaborate between mechanical and electrical workflows.  Bring MCAD + ECAD together (US site) with Fusion 360 and EAGLE.

Watch video (3:23 min.)

PCB design basics

Get started learning PCB board design with these tutorials, articles, and tips.

  • printed circuit board design

    WHAT'S A PCB?

    Learn about the construction of a PCB and how they fit into today’s world of advanced electronic devices.

    LEARN MORE
  • printed circuit board design

    PCB LAYOUT BASICS

    Learn how to convert a schematic design to a PCB layout and begin placing your electronic components.

    LEARN MORE
  • printed circuit board design

    PCB ROUTING TIPS

    Learn how to power your circuit board with copper traces using these top 10 PCB routing tips for beginners.

    LEARN MORE

LEARN HOW TO DESIGN A PCB

Free PCB design software

FOR HOBBYISTS & MAKERS

Use a free version of EAGLE that includes 2 schematic sheets, 2 signal layers, and an 80cm2 board area.

FREE DOWNLOAD

FOR STUDENTS & EDUCATORS

Get a free 3-year license to the same PCB design technology that professionals use around the world.

SIGN UP NOW

Related topic: Circuit Design | LEARN MORE

PCB design resources

Get started in 3D modeling with these tutorials, guides, tips and communities.

PCB Design FAQs

Autodesk PCB design software, Eagle, is now available only with a Fusion 360 subscription. Fusion 360 can be purchased in Malaysia through Autodesk eStore or Autodesk Authorized Partners.