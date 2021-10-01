Revit Revit
Revit
AVAILABLE PLATFORMS

    See system requirements

    TRIAL FILE SIZE (estimated maximum)

    16 GB

    RECOMMENDED

    10 Mbps Internet connection.
    Turn off all active applications, including virus checking software

    Just need to view a file?

    You don't need to download the software.
    Get a free tool to open and view files.
      AutoCAD
      2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
      Civil 3D
      Civil engineering design and construction documentation
      Revit 2022.1 is now available

      Try the latest release of Revit free for 30 days and explore powerful BIM workflows for creating high-impact AEC design deliverables.

      Image courtesy of BNIM

      New Features

      Features

      What’s New in Revit 2022.1

      The latest release Autodesk Revit® software improves interoperability, boosts efficiency for document production, and offers many performance upgrades to BIM workflows.

      • Enhanced
        How to duplicate sheets in Revit 2022.1

        Duplicate Sheets

        Accelerate documentation with duplicate sheet dialog to reproduce title block and parameters, detailing, and views on sheets. (video: 1:26 min.)

      • Use snaps to select a midpoint between two selected

        Snap to middle of two points

        Place components, sketch, and measure quickly and accurately in 2D and 3D views with new snap to mid-point functionality. (video: 1:41 min.)

      • IFC export interface in Revit.

        Improved IFC performance

        Link and export to IFC with the Open Design Alliance (ODA) software development kit, improving performance.

      • New | Feature name

        Dynamo for Revit 2.12

        Program more intuitively with UI modernizations, the new Preferences panel, and other upgrades making Dynamo for Revit easier to use.

        Learn more

      • Generative Design in Revit 2022

        Drive design outcomes by leveraging new enhancements, including new sample studies, outcome exports to CSV, better file handling, and upgrades for Dynamo.

        Learn more

      See full release notes for Revit 2022.1 and previous releases

      Revit 2022

      • Video: Link Rhino files to Revit and work with Revit files in FormIt Pro

        Interoperability improvements

        Connect form making to documentation with improved Revit interoperability for tools like Rhino and FormIt Pro. (video: 1:19 min.)

      • Video: How to use shared parameters in key schedules

        Shared parameters in key schedules

        Use shared parameters in key schedules to drive geometry and control visibility of model elements within Revit families. (video: 1.57 min.)

      • Video: Enhancements to rebar modeling and detailing help structural engineers and detailers model faster and more accurately

        Improved rebar modeling, detailing

        Model faster, more accurately, and with greater precision when placing and manipulating rebar elements. (video: 2:13 min.)

      • Video: Model tapered walls more quickly and easily

        Tapered walls

        Model and modify wall profiles with greater control for sloped and tapered walls. (video: 1:06 min.)

      • Video: Improve documentation efficiency with options similar to the print dialog and user-defined naming rules

        Native PDF export

        Share files easily with export and batch export of Revit views and sheets to 2D PDF files with user-defined naming rules. (video: 1:08 min.)

      • Video: Enhancements include showing gridlines, displaying only core layers, and angle parameters for rotated tags

        Improved documentation efficiency

        Improvements to scheduling and annotation tools make it easier to capture and communicate design intent. (video: 2:56 min.)

      • Dynamo for Revit 2.10

        Latest release supports Python 3, introduces Node AutoComplete, improves node performance, and includes new training resources.

        Learn more

      • Generative design in Revit 2022

        Enhancements include new sample studies, better file handling, and streamlined tools for Dynamo. Available with AEC Collection.

        Learn more

      See full release notes for Revit 2022 and previous releases

      Revit 2021

      • Video: Assess the visual impact of your realistic 3D designs to more easily communicate design intent

        Real-time realistic views

        Bring your models to life with more realism for materials, textures, and lighting along with faster view navigation. (video: 1:09 min.)

        Learn more

      • Video of slanted walls

        Slanted walls

        Slant and tilt architectural, structural, and curtain wall types and align windows, doors, and hosted elements. (video: 1 min.)

        Learn more

      • Video of CAD imports

        CAD import improvements

        Import SAT and Rhino files with high fidelity to source information. (video: 1:13 min.)

        Learn more

      • PDF and image linking

        Link PDFs or image files into Revit from local or cloud storage.

        Learn more

      • Dynamo for Revit 2.6

        A new Documentation Browser and faster performance help automate authoring across all disciplines.

        Learn more

      See full release notes for Revit 2021 and previous releases