Southern Power Engineering Consulting Company - Branch of Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC). We provide services in the field of Surveying, Consulting, and Construction design of substations and power transmission lines. Design of Power sources, information systems, and construction supervision for customers using Electricity to serve in life.

We started moving to BIM solutions in 2021 with the AEC Collection (Revit, Civil 3D, Navisworks, Infraworks, Recap) and applied BIM Collaborate Pro. AEC Collection has all the software we need to apply BIM. The BIM application in the design phase helps us to avoid collisions during implementation, controls the volume output from the model (reaching 95-98%), saves time (30-40 %), and limits errors when editing design models.