Autodesk
ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021
Submission period: 2 Aug 2021 - 27 Aug 2021
Winners Announcement: 7 Sep 2021
Submissions Closed
Autodesk’s global AEC Excellence Awards recognize people, projects and technologies behind the world's best in architecture, engineering and construction. This year, we are launching the ASEAN Innovation Awards at IBEW 2021 to recognize the best companies across the region who have excelled in these industries. The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. These include Building Information Modelling (BIM) and Autodesk AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) solutions.
The category award titles are as follows:
Submissions are open to all eligible customers of Autodesk and winners will be announced in September. Winners will receive a trophy and recognition through Autodesk-owned social media platforms.
Key dates:
Award Categories and Criteria
Innovator of the Year
This award recognizes companies who embraced Digital Transformation with the use of BIM for an end-to-end project delivery, by improving overall productivity, project workflow with the help of technology.
Better World Builder of the Year Award
This award recognizes companies or individuals who have implemented sustainability initiatives (Green Sustainability, Generative Design, and DfMA) to minimize environmental impacts such as energy/ water efficiency, environmental protection and indoor environmental quality etc.
Alliance Award
This award recognizes the partnership between key influencers, owners, and developers across the ecosystem, advancing the adoption of BIM Technology or Digital Transformation using Autodesk Technology along with other solutions.
Future Pillar Award
This award recognizes academia involved in nurturing students in digital construction to build the future pillars.
All entries need to be submitted before 27 August at 11:59PM (GMT+08:00), winners will be selected based on top three submissions for each category in each country. One winner for each category for ASEAN will be selected from the top 3 entries from each country. Winner announcement on 7 September 2021. Read the detailed T&Cs below:
Program Description
The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 (the “AEC Innovation ", “Competition”, “Contest”, or “Promotion”) is a skills-based competition presented by Autodesk Inc. (the “Sponsor”) that recognizes projects and people within ASEAN that embrace the future of making with the use of innovative technology including Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Autodesk software in AEC (Architecture, Engineering, and Construction) industry. This year’s competition includes industry categories in Infrastructure Design, Building Design, Sustainable Building Design and Construction Project (each and “Industry Category”). The category award titles are as follows:
Projects may be submitted for consideration by completing an Official Entry Form (the “Project Entry”) at https://www.autodesk.com/asean/campaigns/asean-innovation-awards-2021. (the “Contest Site”). The person designated as the team leader on the Project Entry must be a representative of the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry and must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm with respect to the Project Entry, and will be referred to herein as the “Entrant” or “Team Leader.” All Entrants are subject to the conditions and limitations on eligibility set forth in these Official Rules.
All shortlisted entries will be announced through an online event on 7 September 2021 and published on Autodesk ASEAN Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AutodeskASEAN/ by 14 September 2021.
Program Timing
Entry submission into the Contest begins at 12:00:01 AM (GMT+08:00) on 2 August 2021 and ends 27 August 2021 at 11:59:59 PM (GMT+08:00) (the “Entry Period”). The Administrator’s clock is the official timekeeping device for this Contest. There are a series of Contest-related events that will start and end on or about the dates noted in the events calendar below:
Program Process
Beginning 2 August 2021, visit the registration page and follow the instructions to secure your contest spot. Once you have submitted your particulars, you may start a Project Entry. All Project Entries must be submitted via the official email and received by 11:59:59 PM (GMT+08:00) on 27 August 2021. All Project Entries must comply with all Requirements, Conditions of Entry, and the instructions set forth on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference). Determination of compliance will be in the sole discretion of the Sponsor/Judges/Administrator, whose decisions are final. Entrants may submit multiple Project Entries as long as it meets the category’s requirements; however, a Project Entry can only win once.
Project Entry Requirements
Each Project Entry must be complete and contain all required supporting information and Contest details, along with Project imagery/renderings/ photographs. Videos of the Project are encouraged but not required.
Imagery and Videos must adhere to the following requirements:
Autodesk Product Requirements:
The Project submitted must be created with at least one of the following Autodesk® software products and/or Autodesk® accepted previous versions of these products: Assemble, Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Autodesk® Advance Steel, Autodesk® AEC Collection, Autodesk® AutoCAD®, AutoCAD Architecture, AutoCAD Electrical, AutoCAD Map 3D, AutoCAD Mechanical, AutoCAD MEP, AutoCAD Plant 3D, AutoCAD Raster Design, AutoCAD mobile app, and AutoCAD web app, Autodesk® BIM 360® Build, Autodesk® BIM 360® Coordinate, Autodesk® BIM 360® Cost Management, Autodesk® BIM 360® Design, Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs, Autodesk® BIM 360® Field, Autodesk® BIM 360® Glue®, Autodesk® BIM 360® Layout, Autodesk® BIM 360® Ops, Autodesk® BIM 360® Plan, Autodesk® Build, Autodesk® Docs, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate, Autodesk® BIM Collaborate Pro, Autodesk® Takeoff, Autodesk® Civil 3D®, Autodesk® Dynamo Studio or Dynamo for Revit®, Autodesk® Fabrication Came™, Autodesk® Fabrication CAMduct™, Autodesk® Fabrication ESTmep™, Autodesk® FormIt, Autodesk® InfraWorks®, Autodesk® Insight™, Autodesk® Navisworks® Manage, Autodesk® Navisworks® Simulate, Autodesk® ReCap™ Pro, Autodesk® Rendering, Autodesk® Revit LT®, Autodesk® Revit®, Autodesk® Revit® Live, Autodesk® Robot™ Structural Analysis Professional, Autodesk® Structural Bridge Design, Autodesk® Vehicle Tracking, PlanGrid.
The Competition is open to Firms who are users of Autodesk software and work within the Architecture-Engineering-Construction (AEC) industry sector. Entrant’s respective Firm and Nominees must be domiciled in one of the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, or Vietnam; and must have a commercial license for the requisite Autodesk software for their Project Entry prior to August 1, 2021. Entrant must have the authority to represent and bind the Organization/Firm named on the Project Entry. Entrant/Team Members/Nominees must be at least 18 years of age (and age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence). Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Autodesk Inc., the Co-Sponsors, Judges, Channel Partners, their affiliates, subsidiaries, promotion agencies, (collectively “Released Parties”) and their immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each (whether related or not) are not eligible. For purposes of this Contest, the term “family member” is defined as spouse, partner, parent, legal guardian, in-law, grandparent, child, or grandchild. Also, ineligible to participate are any parties who are under any obligation, contractual or otherwise, that would prohibit the Entrant and/or Nominee from accepting a Prize/Award. Eligible projects only include completed projects within 5 years from 2021 (2016-2021). Students are ineligible to participate in this Contest.
Sponsor or Administrator reserves the right to disqualify any Project Entry for any reason, in its sole and absolute discretion, including the determination that a Project Entry fails to satisfy any of the Project Entry Requirements, Conditions of Entry, or is inconsistent with the goals, image, or policies of the Sponsor or Administrator. Any Project Entry not submitted in accordance with the instructions provided on the Contest Site (which are incorporated herein by reference) shall not be considered for the Contest, and none of the Released Parties shall bear any responsibility for any such invalid/incomplete entries.
Project Entries: Eligible Project Entries received will be judged by a pre-determined panel of industry judges to determine the top (3) Project Entry. Judging will be based on the judging criteria, as outlined below (“Judging Criteria”). The top 3 Project Entry with the highest score will be deemed as the award winner for each respective award title.
Judging Criteria:
|
Category
|
Judging Criteria
|
Innovator of the Year
|
|
Better World Builder of the Year Award
|
|
Alliance Award
|
|
Future Pillar Award
|
In the event of a tie at any point during the judging process, a judge determined by the Administrator in its sole discretion will evaluate the tied Entries based on the respective Judging Criteria to break the tie. The Panel of Judges' from Autodesk decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to the Contest.
Notification & Verification Process
Winners will be announced via BCA IBEW Platform for the awards on 7 September 2021 and published on Autodesk ASEAN Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AutodeskASEAN/ by 14 September 2021. Winners will also be notified via email. The Entrant named on the winning Project Entry will be required to sign and return to Administrator within seven (7) days of notification an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release and where legal, Publicity Release. Remaining Project Entries may be required to provide additional documentation to validate eligibility and/or execute additional documentation with regards to the use of the Entry materials, at the Administrator sole discretion. If it is determined that any Entry has not complied with these Official Rules, Administrator is unable to contact a potential Winner within a reasonable time period, potential Winner has failed to properly execute and return any required documents within the specified time period, or has made false statements, or if a potential Winner declines the prize, then such Entry will be disqualified and the Finalist with the next highest-scoring Entry will be notified, time permitting. Administrator/Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any potential Winner/Finalist at any time, in their sole discretion, in the event circumstances arise that would constitute a breach of these Official Rules or otherwise.
Prizes / Awards
The Entrant will retain ownership of all intellectual and industry property rights in all materials submitted to the Contest. However, by submitting an Entry, Entrant waives all rights that may preclude Sponsor or Administrator from using Entry and related materials or information. Submission of an Entry grants Sponsor or Administrator and its agencies, to the extent allowed by law, the irrevocable right to use, publish, adapt, assign, edit, dispose of, and/or modify such Entry and the concepts embodied therein in any way, in commerce and in any and all media worldwide, without limitation or compensation to the Entrant or his/her affiliated Organization/Firm. By submitting an Entry and/or accepting a prize/award, Entrant/winner gives permission for the Sponsor or Administrator and its designees to use the Entrant’s/winner’s name, voice, actual or simulated likeness, Entry and biographical information along with the names of the entities named on their Entry (including, without limitation, for advertising and promotional purposes) in perpetuity, throughout the universe, in all media whether now known or hereafter devised, without further review, notice, approval or compensation unless prohibited by law.
General conditions & limitations of liability
Entrants and Nominators producing and submitting materials for consideration in this Contest will do so without compensation and at their own risk. By entering, all participants, including but not limited to each Entrant, Nominator, Nominee, and other participants named as a Team Member/collaborator on an Entry, release, discharge, and hold harmless Released Parties from any and all liability or any injuries, loss or damage of any kind (including damages caused or claimed to be caused) arising from or in connection with this Contest, the use of any Contest Entry, or the acceptance or use of any Prize/Award. Released Parties are not responsible or liable for any of the following: (a) Electronic transmissions, Entries that are late, incomplete, inaudible, illegible, damaged, garbled, destroyed, misdirected, or not received by Sponsor or its agents for any reason; (b) Any problems or technical malfunctions, errors, omissions, interruptions, deletions, defects, delays in operation or transmission, communication failures, and/or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of Entries or related materials; or for destruction of or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries or related material; (c) Failed or unavailable hardware, network, software, or telephone transmissions, damage to any person’s computer and/or its contents related to or resulting from participation in this Contest, or (d) Causes beyond Sponsor’s reasonable control that jeopardize the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Contest; (e) Any printing errors in these Official Rules, the Contest Site, or in any advertisements, materials, or correspondence in connection with this Contest; or (f) any copyright, trademark, patent, trade secret, or other intellectual property misappropriation or infringement attributable to Entrant/Nominator/Nominee or any entry submitted by Entrant or Nominator. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify, or suspend this Contest should virus, bugs, fraud, hacking, or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, or if other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor corrupt the administration of security of the Contest. In such cases, notice to this effect will be posted on the Contest Site and the eligible Entries received prior to cancellation, modification, or suspension or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor will be judged to determine Winners. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
AUTODESK RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CANCEL, SUSPEND OR MODIFY PART OF THIS ENTIRE CONTEST AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE, FOR ANY REASON IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION.
All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.
Agreement to the following official rules
All federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations apply. All submitted information is subject to verification. Sponsor may assign, delegate, subcontract, or transfer any of its rights or obligations hereunder and may authorize any direct or indirect affiliate of Sponsor to act as Sponsor’s agent for purposes of this Agreement, including fulfillment of prizes. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an Entrant, the Project Entry will be deemed to have been made by the registered account holder of the e-mail address provided on the Project Entry Form. A registered account holder is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. If a dispute cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the Entry in question may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, Entrants, Team Members, Nominators, and Nominees agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules.
Governing Law/ Jurisdiction
This Contest is construed and governed by the laws of Singapore, without regard to conflicts of law provision. The exclusive venue for any dispute arising out of or in connection with this Contest will be the courts of Singapore.
Personal Data
Your personal information will be used in accordance with the Autodesk Privacy Statement and these Official Rules for the purposes of administering this Contest and in promotional and/or sales materials of Autodesk as described in the Contest Permission Form.
Miscellaneous
In the event of any conflict between the English version of these Official Rules and any translation, the English version shall prevail. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision herein shall not affect in any way the validity and enforceability of any other provision in these Official Rules.