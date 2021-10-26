Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 Finalists

Autodesk
ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021
Image courtesy of lorem ipsum
The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. Take a look 2021’s finalists.
Project Title: Rengat - Pekanbaru Toll Road, Trans Sumatera, Indonesia
This toll road spans across 207km, including 7 interchanges that will connect cities in the province of Riau and 1 Junction.
Company: Construction Joint Stock Company No. 1 (COFICO)
Country: Vietnam
Company: ONG&ONG 360 Consultancy Sdn. Bhd.
Country: Malaysia
Company: Fortis Construction Pte Ltd.
Country: Singapore
Company: Architects 49 Limited
Country: Thailand
Project Title: Outward Bound Singapore @ Coney Island, Singapore
This project covering 12 hectares of site area located within tranquil Coney Island and Lorong Halus will boost one of the most extensive and challenging outdoor and indoor adventure system elements in the world.
Company: Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company (PECC3)
Country: Vietnam
Company: BIMASIA Sdn Bhd
Country: Malaysia
Project Title: BIM for Heritage: The Restoration of 13 Historical Monuments in Bangkok, Thailand
This project includes details of sculpture and archaeology, architecture, landscape, and engineering work to produce digital information as well as research the possibility of renovation and relationship between its locations and surrounding area to the greater environment while maintaining its historical value.
Company: Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company
Country: Vietnam
Company: Ong & Ong Pte Ltd
Country: Singapore
Company: Hutama Karya (Persero)
Country: Indonesia
Winners
Project Title: Developing Competency for BIM Competition - Teaching & Learning Education Scope of Innovation, Singapore
This academia encourages students to take up projects or competitions related to BIM, while also equipping them with skills and knowledge that will help gain and accumulate experience before they joining Built Environment in the future.
Project Title: Architectural Design Studio 3, Indonesia
This academia advocates for students to think out of the box when faced with the new normal / lifestyle conditions. Allowing students to explore guidelines, parameters, and residential typologies, and challenging them as future architects.
Company: School of Architecture and Design, Walailak University
Country: Thailand
Company: BIM Engineering Solution and Technology Sdn Bhd
Country: Malaysia