Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 Finalists

The Autodesk ASEAN Innovation Awards 2021 is an annual skills-based competition that recognizes projects and people within the ASEAN region that embrace the future of making through the use of innovative technology. Take a look 2021’s finalists.

Innovator of the Year Award

Winner: PT Hutama Karya​

Project Title​: Rengat - Pekanbaru Toll Road, Trans Sumatera, Indonesia

This toll road spans across 207km, including 7 interchanges that will connect cities in the province of Riau and 1 Junction.​

Watch winner speech

Top Entries In Country

  • BIM Web Application for Factory​

    Company: Construction Joint Stock Company No. 1 (COFICO) ​

    Country: Vietnam

  • LakeFront Residence Phase 3​

    Company: ONG&ONG 360 Consultancy Sdn. Bhd.

    Country: Malaysia

  • Singapore Data Center​

    Company: Fortis Construction Pte Ltd.

    Country: Singapore

  • PTT LNG Headquarters

    Company: Architects 49 Limited

    Country: Thailand

Better World Builder of the Year Award

Winner: Tiong Seng Contractors Pte. Ltd.

Project Title​: Outward Bound Singapore @ Coney Island, Singapore

This project covering 12 hectares of site area located within tranquil Coney Island and Lorong Halus will boost one of the most extensive and challenging outdoor and indoor adventure system elements in the world.

Watch winner speech

Top Entries In Country

  • 110kV My Phuoc 3 Substation

    Company: Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company (PECC3)

    ​Country: Vietnam

  • Wakaf Bharu Flyover

    Company: BIMASIA Sdn Bhd

    ​Country: Malaysia

Alliance Award

Winner: VR Consultants and Services Co. Ltd.

Project Title​: BIM for Heritage: The Restoration of 13 Historical Monuments in Bangkok, Thailand

This project includes details of sculpture and archaeology, architecture, landscape, and engineering work to produce digital information as well as research the possibility of renovation and relationship between its locations and surrounding area to the greater environment while maintaining its historical value.

Watch winner speech

Top Entries In Country

  • One Verandah Highrise Building (Lancer)

    Company: Coteccons Construction Joint Stock Company

    ​Country: Vietnam

  • Sloane Residences

    Company: Ong & Ong Pte Ltd

    Country: Singapore

  • STAN Education Building Project

    Company: Hutama Karya (Persero)

    Country: Indonesia

Future Pillar Award

Winners

Winner: Temasek Polytechnic

Project Title: Developing Competency for BIM Competition - Teaching & Learning Education Scope of Innovation, Singapore

This academia encourages students to take up projects or competitions related to BIM, while also equipping them with skills and knowledge that will help gain and accumulate experience before they joining Built Environment in the future.

Watch winner speech

Winner: Universitas Pelita Harapan

Project Title: Architectural Design Studio 3, Indonesia

This academia advocates for students to think out of the box when faced with the new normal / lifestyle conditions. Allowing students to explore guidelines, parameters, and residential typologies, and challenging them as future architects.

Watch winner speech

Top Entries In Country

  • Developments of teaching and learning BIM technology

    Company: School of Architecture and Design, Walailak University

    ​Country: Thailand

  • Industry Collaboration with Tungku Abdul Rahman

    Company: BIM Engineering Solution and Technology Sdn Bhd

    Country: Malaysia