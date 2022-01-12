Split into two phases, the first phase required K&A to propose three separate feasibility alternatives, which included the potential upgrade of the existing highway, the construction of an elevated highway or a hybrid of the two, and three separate feasibility alternatives for the upgrade of 22 existing interchanges. Ultimately, K&A opted for the construction of an elevated road over the existing Route 30 on a multi-span, 38-kilometers viaduct, however, this also brought several challenges.

First challenge was to produce the complete feasibility study in a relatively tight schedule, which would require a highly collaborative process between the Beirut, Kuwait and Egypt-based engineering departments, covering aspects on roads & highways, survey, traffic, storm water and drainage, dry and wet utilities, structure, architecture and geotechnical.

Second challenge was to deliver the project without disrupting movement on nearby infrastructures such as the city’s metro line and the existing utilities, bridges and pedestrian bridges as the location of the highway was in the center of a populated urban environment.

Final challenge was that the team would need to secure the necessary approvals and constantly collaborate with more than ten key stakeholders and authorities, including the Kuwait Municipality, Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Electricity and Water Works amongst others.