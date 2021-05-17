Overview
AMANA Group has built its reputation on the ability to offer end-to-end, design-build solutions, often for projects with complex stakeholder chains and challenging tiers of third-party approvals. It also enjoys a strong reputation for being a regional leader for its adherence to international quality standards and - critically - for its role as a Sustainability champion.
These hallmarks most recently led to its winning, at the Big Project ME Awards 2021, the coveted award for Sustainability Project of the Year. Its winning entry, the Coastal Village Residential Buildings at The Red Sea Project by DUBOX by Amana, is part of a portfolio of work with The Red Sea Development Company, who are actively creating the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism and hospitality project: one occupying no less than 28,000 sq. km - and while providing 8,000 hotel rooms, a variety of marine resorts and oasis retreats by 2030, is also building the world’s largest battery storage facility to enable the destination to be powered by renewable energy 24/7/365.
Amana’s sophisticated projects here make extensive use of BIM technologies.