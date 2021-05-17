Saving time and resources

A classic role of BIM technology is that, properly used, it can allow stronger and more effective logistics planning - knowing what’s needed on-site and when. It can also enable a much more efficient and productive interface between workforce and machinery. These aspects are paramount in the role of Ian Williamson, Chief Projects Delivery Officer, The Red Sea Development Company. He remarks that: “It’s noticeable with our projects now that you see very few materials on-site. That is because they are delivered exactly when needed, not stockpiled in an inefficient way. Since fewer materials need to be moved and handled on-site, this means that the speed of construction is accelerated - plus, there is a huge Health & Safety bonus, too, because the workforce isn’t having to navigate around hazardous stacks of materials.

“In terms of savings on resources, I can give you a very clear example. When units are arriving fully constructed, it means a dramatic saving in labour costs. Where typically, you might have needed 50,000 workers on-site, that figure can be reduced to 30,000 - in other words, a manpower reduction of around 30%! Also, the fact that on-site construction is reduced means that you have another Health & Safety benefit: reducing assembly time and activity means there is simply less risk in the site environment.

“Another aspect is that with BIM you can do advance simulations, creating detailed projections of the goods arriving on-site and deciding what happens to them next. So, you can plan precisely what needs to be done and who will do it - compare that with the older, traditional ways of working where the arrivals of materials can be very disruptive to the day’s focus and productivity.”