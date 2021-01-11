AEC COLLECTION ONLY
Automate complex and tedious site grading processes. Optimize terrain surface and 3D geometry for further design. (video: 1:58 min.)
Experience greater control when designing complex interchanges with expanded geometric options and more. (video: 1:43 min.)
Use the pressure network tab in Project Explorer to select gravity pipe runs.
Explore and share design information in your Civil 3D model with an intuitive tool for review and reporting. (video: 2 min.)
Process more file types faster and easily navigate the project with cloud-based Collaboration for Civil 3D. (video: 1:20 min.)
Assign layers for bridge generic-object subtypes and configure layers for an existing bridge.
Enjoy geometry upgrades, edit and save back features, and more enhancements to the Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS. (video: 1:55 min.)
Do more with new capabilities for pressure pipe networks, like snap specific angles, snap to a pipe, and add PVI bends. (video: 1:57 min.)
Create new settings, input additional profile band information, and revise cant data based on your rail project needs. (video: 1:47 min.)
Link your bridge model between InfraWorks and Civil 3D. (video: 1:02 min.)
Enjoy greater design flexibility and efficiency with pressure pipe layout and editing. (video: 2:02 min.)
Easily locate and run Dynamo scripts directly in Civil 3D. Create and share scripts for design automation tasks. (video: 1:37 min.)
Bring ArcGIS data into your Civil 3D drawings, update features as needed, then save back or publish that data for use in ArcGIS.
Use Dynamo for programming and design automation. Define scripts and routines in a visual environment to design and expedite workflows.
Generate rail lines based on specified tolerance or interval and that dynamically adjust to modifications to the parent rail alignment, profile, and cant.
Set individual tailwater conditions for each designed storm, use dimensionless Hydrographs per sub-basin, and use new storage chambers by ADS.
Use the updated Analyze Gravity Network dialog to analyze a pipe network and apply the results.
Automatically lock and unlock for DWG and DWT files that are stored in BIM 360 when they are opened in AutoCAD.