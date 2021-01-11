Civil 3D Civil 3D

Better civil design workflows with Civil 3D 2022

Streamline tasks, maintain consistent data, and respond to changes quickly.

What’s new in Civil 3D

Discover the newest features in Civil 3D® civil engineering design software. Note: Some features of Civil 3D are available only through the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Collection.

  • Video: Overview of the Grading Optimization extension

    Grading Optimization

    AEC COLLECTION ONLY

    Automate complex and tedious site grading processes. Optimize terrain surface and 3D geometry for further design. (video: 1:58 min.)

  • Expanded capabilities of the connected alignments workflow in Civil 3D

    Connected alignments

    Experience greater control when designing complex interchanges with expanded geometric options and more. (video: 1:43 min.)

  • Pressure network workflow in Project Explorer for Civil 3D

    Project Explorer pressure network support

    AEC COLLECTION ONLY

    Use the pressure network tab in Project Explorer to select gravity pipe runs.

Previous release features

  • Video: Introduction to Project Explorer for Civil 3D

    Project Explorer for Civil 3D

    AEC COLLECTION EXCLUSIVE

    Explore and share design information in your Civil 3D model with an intuitive tool for review and reporting. (video: 2 min.)

  • Video: Enhancements to Collaboration for Civil 3D with BIM 360 Design

    Collaboration for Civil 3D

    Process more file types faster and easily navigate the project with cloud-based Collaboration for Civil 3D. (video: 1:20 min.)

  • Enhancements to bridge object support with Civil 3D

    Bridge object support

    Assign layers for bridge generic-object subtypes and configure layers for an existing bridge.

  • Video: Enhancements to the Connector for ArcGIS

    Connector for ArcGIS

    Enjoy geometry upgrades, edit and save back features, and more enhancements to the Autodesk Connector for ArcGIS. (video: 1:55 min.)

  • Video: Enhancements to pressure network capabilities with Civil 3D

    Pressure pipe networks

    Do more with new capabilities for pressure pipe networks, like snap specific angles, snap to a pipe, and add PVI bends. (video: 1:57 min.)

  • Video: Updates for rail profile view bands with Civil 3D

    Rail profile view bands

    Create new settings, input additional profile band information, and revise cant data based on your rail project needs. (video: 1:47 min.)

  • Bridge design interoperability

    Link your bridge model between InfraWorks and Civil 3D. (video: 1:02 min.)

  • Pressure network

    Enjoy greater design flexibility and efficiency with pressure pipe layout and editing. (video: 2:02 min.)

  • Dynamo Player

    Easily locate and run Dynamo scripts directly in Civil 3D. Create and share scripts for design automation tasks. (video: 1:37 min.)

  • Connector for ArcGIS

    Bring ArcGIS data into your Civil 3D drawings, update features as needed, then save back or publish that data for use in ArcGIS.

  • Dynamo for Civil 3D

    Use Dynamo for programming and design automation. Define scripts and routines in a visual environment to design and expedite workflows.

  • Rail and centerline exports

    Generate rail lines based on specified tolerance or interval and that dynamically adjust to modifications to the parent rail alignment, profile, and cant.

  • Storm and sanitary analysis

    Set individual tailwater conditions for each designed storm, use dimensionless Hydrographs per sub-basin, and use new storage chambers by ADS.

  • Gravity network analysis

    Use the updated Analyze Gravity Network dialog to analyze a pipe network and apply the results.

  • BIM 360 File Locking for AutoCAD

    Automatically lock and unlock for DWG and DWT files that are stored in BIM 360 when they are opened in AutoCAD.

