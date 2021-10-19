AEC

Endless possibilities for what's next

Empowering innovation through digital transformation

Discover how innovators use BIM to catalyse digital transformation. Across industries, digital processes build the foundation for better creativity, co-ordination and outcomes.

Digital transformation and BIM (2.12 min.)

Why digital transformation?

A digital-first mindset doesn't wait for progress. It transforms processes, moving storage to the cloud and centring innovation. When your teams share BIM-enabled workflows, everyone is effortlessly on the same page. Well, not an actual page – not any more.

Autodesk’s Nicolas Mangon on the evolution of AEC

As Autodesk VP Nicolas Mangon sees it, innovative pioneers within the AEC industry are unlocking the full promise of BIM.

By embracing optimised workflows, AEC firms are using automation, creating new revenue streams, achieving greater project certainty and finding efficiencies that expand margins and improve performance. This kind of transformation doesn’t happen all at once. Instead, Mangon has identified four main elements that shape an extended digital journey.

Download free e-book

Autodesk VP, Nicolas Mangon, speaking to a crowd about the evolution of AEC

The elements of digital transformation

Every journey is different. To successfully chart your own path, understandwhere you are – and make a plan for where you want to go.

  • A digital and rendered design of a glass building structure

    Digitise

    Move to digital processes to enhance skillsets and improve productivity.

    Image courtesy of DLB Associates

  • A woman wearing safety gear working on a construction site and using a tablet

    Connect

    Embrace cloud-enabled collaboration and data management for real-time access to data and better insights.

  • Various rendered floor plans including different functionalities within each one

    Optimise

    Automate and scale processes. Adopt a digital-first mindset to transform business practices.

  • A digitised and rendered city scape including roads, buildings and other critical infrastructure

    Evolve

    Unlock data and design circularity with a digital twin to reuse and refine digital and physical assets.

How Autodesk supports the journey

We’re accelerating the AEC industry’s digital transformation by integrating the complete asset lifecycle on an open cloud platform.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is the process of creating and managing information for any project, from a single building to a bridge to a community-scale development.

Using Autodesk’s technology and cloud-based platform, project teams rely on BIM to create and work from a data-rich, 3D representation across the project lifecycle, from planning and design to construction and operations.

Understand BIM

Better project delivery starts with connected teams, data and processes and is united by shared standards in a common data environment. Autodesk’s cloud portfolio makes it possible.

Deliver greater value

A digital twin integrates real-time data from a project, resulting in a dynamic and up-to-date replica, uniting design, construction and operation data. Digital twins enable increased certainty and operational excellence on even the most complex building and infrastructure projects, all while laying the foundation for data and materials circularity.

Explore digital twin (US site)

AEC innovators are leading the way

  • A digital model of a multi-story building complex with green landscape and roads

    STV - ARCHITECTURAL RESOURCES

    Ready for the unexpected

    How a project built for changing climate flexed in response to Covid-19.

    Read story

    Image courtesy of STV - Architectural Resources

  • A digital model of a large transportation hub with walking pathways

    WAJDI MEREB

    2020 Innovator of the Year

    See how Mereb is helping Dubai’s Roads and Transit Authority create smart, agile transportation solutions.

    Read story (US site)

    Image courtesy of Wajdi Mereb

  • A digital design of a building being constructed and its finished product

    WINDOVER CONSTRUCTION

    The prefab potential

    A streamlined, digital-first process allowed Windover to deploy modular construction for an upscale flat community.

    Read story

    Image courtesy of Windover Construction

AEC's response to COVID-19: download the report