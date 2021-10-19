A digital-first mindset doesn't wait for progress. It transforms processes, moving storage to the cloud and centring innovation. When your teams share BIM-enabled workflows, everyone is effortlessly on the same page. Well, not an actual page – not any more.
As Autodesk VP Nicolas Mangon sees it, innovative pioneers within the AEC industry are unlocking the full promise of BIM.
By embracing optimised workflows, AEC firms are using automation, creating new revenue streams, achieving greater project certainty and finding efficiencies that expand margins and improve performance. This kind of transformation doesn’t happen all at once. Instead, Mangon has identified four main elements that shape an extended digital journey.
Every journey is different. To successfully chart your own path, understandwhere you are – and make a plan for where you want to go.
Move to digital processes to enhance skillsets and improve productivity.
Image courtesy of DLB Associates
Embrace cloud-enabled collaboration and data management for real-time access to data and better insights.
Automate and scale processes. Adopt a digital-first mindset to transform business practices.
Unlock data and design circularity with a digital twin to reuse and refine digital and physical assets.
We’re accelerating the AEC industry’s digital transformation by integrating the complete asset lifecycle on an open cloud platform.
Building Information Modelling (BIM) is the process of creating and managing information for any project, from a single building to a bridge to a community-scale development.
Using Autodesk’s technology and cloud-based platform, project teams rely on BIM to create and work from a data-rich, 3D representation across the project lifecycle, from planning and design to construction and operations.
Better project delivery starts with connected teams, data and processes and is united by shared standards in a common data environment. Autodesk’s cloud portfolio makes it possible.
A digital twin integrates real-time data from a project, resulting in a dynamic and up-to-date replica, uniting design, construction and operation data. Digital twins enable increased certainty and operational excellence on even the most complex building and infrastructure projects, all while laying the foundation for data and materials circularity.
How a project built for changing climate flexed in response to Covid-19.
See how Mereb is helping Dubai's Roads and Transit Authority create smart, agile transportation solutions.
A streamlined, digital-first process allowed Windover to deploy modular construction for an upscale flat community.
