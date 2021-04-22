VRED VRED
VRED
VRED Design Review and evaluate automotive designs. VRED Professional Create high-end visualizations and virtual prototypes.
          What's new

          Features

          What's new in VRED 2022

          VRED® 2022 visualisation and virtual prototyping software introduces enhancements to rendering, data handling and streaming capabilities.

          • Video: Improvements in rendering include new shader models and enhancements in GPU ray-tracing

            Rendering improvements

            New shader models and GPU ray tracing improvements provide superior rendering quality. (video: 1.32 min.)

          • Video: Enhancements to the uv editor, support for Alias reference assemblies and new texture-based light baking

            Improvements in data handling

            Includes enhanced UV editor, support for Alias reference assemblies and new texture-based light baking. (video: 2.05 min.)

          • Video: Render of the interior of a car in VRED user interface with Objects Behind and an object file selected in 2 drop-down menus

            Expanded streaming capabilities

            Enhanced VRED streaming capabilities, including UI improvements and expanded device support. (video: 2.21 min.)

          • Video: Real-time depth of field for added realism to renderings

            Interactive depth of field

            You can now use real-time depth of field, both in OpenGL and CPU ray tracing, as well as for animations. (video: 48 sec.)

          • Video: More options have been introduced to screen space ambient occlusion

            Screen space ambient occlusion

            Greater option selection with screen space ambient occlusion provides better quality with minimal artefacts. (video: 54 sec.)

          More releases

          VRED 2021

          • Revamped improvements to UV editor

            Updated UV editor

            VRED 2021.1

            The completely overhauled UV editor is more automated, now providing more Maya-like results. (video: 2.08 min.)

          • Improved GPU ray tracing and denoising

            Improved quality renders

            VRED 2021.1

            Introducing new sampling and ray tracing techniques, as well as GPU ray tracing enhancements, for better render quality. (video: 1.01 min.)

          • Redesigned web interface and Stream app

            Flexibility in collaboration

            VRED 2021.1

            Improvements to the VRED Stream app include flexibility with size, browser choice and connectivity. (video: 49 sec.)

          • Video: Enable volume scattering for materials like translucent plastics and marble to achieve a more physically accurate look

            Subsurface scattering algorithm

            The volume scattering algorithm allows for a more realistic look and behaviour of materials. (video: 48 sec.)

          • Video: Open your VRED Go file on a different system and explore the scene there

            VRED Go exportable file

            Export a VRED Go file to view in VR or on desktop without having to install VRED. (video: 1:05 mins)

          • Prototype in VRED of a blue sports car on a beach, parked in front of craggy, slate grey boulders

            Adaptive variable rate shading

            Increase rendering performance and quality by varying the shading rate for different regions of the frame.

          • GPU Ray tracing on the graphic card

            Switch easily between CPU and GPU Ray tracing for maximum flexibility between hardware choices.

          • VRED Stream and Streaming App

            Stream Render window content with UI controls to a web browser, desktop or mobile device.

          VRED 2020

          • Cryptomatte renderpass

            Easily eliminate the tricky issue of automatically generating consistent ID mattes from render.

          • Python constraints

            Create, remove and search for constraints in your scene. Change them and change target weights.

          • Rounded edges in ray tracing

            The shader effect modifies the shading normal near edges to give the appearance of round edges.

          • VRS supported viewing

            Leverage VRS for foveated and content adaptive rendering in virtual reality with Eye tracking.

          • SPEOS-generated Rayfiles

            Enables hyper-realistic visualisations of vehicle interiors and exteriors with highly accurate lighting simulation.

          • Camera/backplate matching

            Perspective match adjusts the camera viewpoint so the backplate image matches the scene.

          • Catia axis system import

            Import additional axis systems from Catia, and then create a transformation group with hidden coordinates.

          • Substance source web shop

            Small web browser toolbar lets you access, download and use substance materials directly in VRED.