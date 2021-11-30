As of 7 February 2022, Autodesk will no longer offer new subscriptions for Autodesk® Helius Composite. One-year subscription renewal is available until 30 April 2022.
As a subscriber, you can continue to use Helius Composite, receive support and access previous versions of your software until your service contract ends.
If you purchased a perpetual licence, you can continue to use your current version of Helius Composite indefinitely.
There will not be a Helius Composite 2022 version.