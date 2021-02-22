Autodesk Fusion
Plans & Pricing
Features
Why Autodesk Fusion?
By Role Machinist Mechanical Engineer Industrial Designer Collaborator Electronics Engineer
EXTENSIONS
RESOURCES
Subscribe
Free Trial

FUSION 360 CUSTOMER STORIES

See how customers are using Fusion 360

Learn how others are using Fusion 360 to design, engineer, and manufacture high-quality products.

  • LifeFuels

    See how the engineers at LifeFuels broke down the traditional ECAD / MCAD silos to quickly go from zero to a fully functional prototype.


    Watch video (1:43 min.)

  • MJK Performance

    MJK Performance designs and manufactures high quality, precision CNC machined motorcycle parts.


    Watch video (3:03 min.)

  • Coalesse

    Coalesse, a division of Steelcase, has standardized Fusion 360 across its organization to create office furnishings with the goal of maximizing collaboration in the workplace.


    Watch video (3:21 min.)

  • SRAM

    SRAM, a worldwide leader in cycling componentry, continues to push the envelope in stiffness, weight, and cost by using generative design in Fusion 360.


    Watch video (1:51 min.)

  • Advantic

    Advantic, an expert in composite materials, uses Fusion 360 not only as a design tool but for sales, marketing, production, and customer service.


    Watch video (2:04 min.)

  • Swissomation

    Swissomation, an expert in machining, micromachining, and prototyping uses Fusion 360 to machine small micro-parts.


    Watch video (2:19 min.)

  • Orange County Choppers

    Orange County Choppers simplified their product development process by designing and fabricating a one-of-a-kind all-electric bike completely using Fusion 360.


    Watch video (2.38 min.)

  • Saunders Machine Works

    Saunders Machine Works uses Fusion 360 and specialises in CNC metal machining, prototype machining, fabrication and design-for-manufacturing consulting.


    Watch video (2.33 min.)

  • Oru Kayak

    Oru Kayak is using Fusion 360 throughout their entire product development process to revolutionise the kayak industry by creating easily transportable folding kayaks.


    Watch video (1.29 min.)

  • Grovemade

    Grovemade uses Fusion 360 to create an asthetically appealling set of desktop speakers using a mix of maple and walnut wood.


    Watch video (2.32 min.)

  • KMP Motorsports

    KMP Motorsports uses Fusion 360 as an all-in-one solution to bring innovative products to motorsport industry faster.


    Watch video (2.42 min.)

  • Photosynth

    Photosynth used Fusion 360 to develop Akerun, a smart lock device connected to the Internet that can lock or unlock your door from your smartphone.


    Watch video (3.00 min.)

  • Edera Safety

    Edera Safety uses generative design technology in Fusion 360 to create a better and more efficient back protector.


    Watch video (2.34 min.)

  • Fabric

    Fabric is using Fusion 360 to speed up their product development process as they bring award-winning cycling products to market.


    Watch video (1.28 min.)

  • SEAM

    See how SEAM is designing faster and collaborating more efficiently using Fusion 360 to create new personal safety technology.


    Watch video (2.09 min.)

  • NXT Factory

    NXT Factory has developed a new 3D printer and workflow to finally enable 3D printing for production level product manufacturing.


    Watch video (3.02 min.)