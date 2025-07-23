Included with a Fusion 360 for personal use subscription, EAGLE free download is a limited version for hobbyists including two schematic sheets, two signal layers and an 80 cm2 (12.4in2) board area.
Included with a Fusion 360 for personal use subscription, EAGLE free download is a limited version for hobbyists including two schematic sheets, two signal layers and an 80 cm2 (12.4in2) board area.
Choose your operating system:
Note: EAGLE has one installer. When you start the free download, once you sign in to EAGLE, it will check your entitlement and either put you into Premium or Free mode.
Did you know you can get more sheets, layers and a larger board area? Unlock professional power for your electronics designs.