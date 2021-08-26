SKANSKA SWEDEN

A major goal of the ESS team is to optimize space, the positioning of the massive scientific equipment, and other aspects of the facility to create the best environment for the researchers. “But scientists are not construction experts,” says Marcus Helmbäck, BIM strategist with ÅF Infrastructure, another Skanska partner on the ESS project.

To help the facility’s future occupants fully understand and articulate where the design plans were working and where they needed improvement, the team used 3ds Max and Unreal Engine to create visualizations, movies, and virtual-reality renderings.

“We also used the lighting data from the Revit models to create real lighting scenarios,” Helmbäck says. “Together with the client, we have explored and designed their future work environment inside virtual reality.”

The team also leveraged 3D modeling, using drones and 3ds Max’s Camera Tracker Utility, to improve coordination among the various ESS project teams.

“Using 3D tracking with a drone enabled us to visualize the 3D-modeled designs in actual surroundings, many years prior to completion,” explains Ronald Cruz, BIM Coordinator with Sweco Architects. “Rendered contents from 3ds Max proved beneficial regarding the communications between design, contractors, stakeholders, and the board of directors.”