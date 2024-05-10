Many complex parts can be produced using 3-axis CNC machining. However, there are limitations to what a 3-axis machine can do. These types of machine are great at producing a wide range of components but are less suitable if parts contain undercuts or holes that are not aligned with the machines’ Z-axis. In these cases, a 5-axis machine is more appropriate as the addition of two rotary axes allows more features to be accessed and machined. This can allow parts to be produced using fewer fixturing setups, which reduces machining times and helps avoid inaccuracies appearing on the machine part. A 5-axis machine can also be used to improve overall machining efficiency. For example, it is possible to machine features using shorter, more rigid cutting tool assemblies – resulting in reduced cutter push-off, improved accuracy and surface finish, as well as the opportunity to run at higher cutting feed rates to reduce overall machining times.

It’s important to note that many components can be effectively machined using 3+2 (also known as “positional 5-axis”) machining. Here the two rotary axes are used to orient the cutting tool relative to the workpiece before running a 3-axis machining operation. For example, 3+2 machining can be used to drill holes into the sides of a part, or to machine a small feature located at the bottom of a deep pocket. In the most complex applications, the use of simultaneous 5-axis machining can be used. Here, the machine moves all five axes at the same time and can allow doubly-curved surfaces to be machined with a single milling operation that presents the cutting tool to the surface in a constant way to achieve extremely high levels of surface finish.

If you’re looking to upgrade from a 3-axis machine to 5-axis milling, it’s important you have CAM software with the tools needed to drive the machine accurately and safely – so features like collision avoidance, simulation and verification are essential.