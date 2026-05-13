Develop your instructional skills and gain a competitive edge

Autodesk Certified Instructors

Autodesk Certified Instructors have the product knowledge needed to meet industry standards and lead courses in instructional settings. ACI badges are issued and validated by reputable organizations. Earn your customer’s trust when you present a certified badge validating your credentials. To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner.

Classroom at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Earn your customer’s trust when you present a global credential validating your knowledge

Autodesk Certified Instructors (ACI) are trusted, credentialed professionals who are recognized for their Autodesk solutions and product mastery, professional training delivery, and advanced instructional skills. ACIs are vetted by Autodesk and affiliated with Autodesk Learning Partners. Their mission is to empower learners, enabling them to adapt in an ever-changing world.

Stand out from the competition, with expertise and credibility

With our visionary Learning Partners, we want to help make a better world for everyone. Autodesk’s Certified Instructor authorization is an attainable challenge with realistic instructor requirements. Becoming an ACI offers a tangible, immediate return in advancing your expertise, securing future revenue streams, and attracting sustainable new customers and long-term business.

ACI Program Tiers

To earn an Autodesk Certified Instructor certification, an instructor must be an Affiliated Instructor with a qualified Learning Partner. Instructors are required to meet minimum program requirements to earn an ACI certification.

Image features the Standard ACI Logo

Standard ACI

To be earned after becoming an Autodesk Approved Instructor.

 

Silver ACI

Silver ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for three years.

 

Image features the Gold ACI Logo

Gold ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for six years.

 

Image features the Platinum ACI Logo

Platinum ACI

ACI Certification is maintained annually for nine years.

 

Classroom at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Requirements to earn an Autodesk Certified Standard Certification

Our Autodesk Learning Partner Distributor will explain more about the ACI Program requirements, benefits, and how you can begin to earn your ACI credentials. Key requirements include: 

  • Must be an Affiliated Instructor with an active Autodesk Learning Partner
  • Obtain an Autodesk Instructor ID from your affiliated Autodesk Learning Partner
  • Activate your profile in the Autodesk Certified Instructor Enablement Portal; Complete the Training the Trainer Course
  • Maintain active, continued use of Autodesk Training Evaluation System

Participation in the ACI Program, use of the ACI Badge, and any right to identify yourself as an ACI is subject to the terms of the Autodesk Certified Instructor Program Agreement and any guidelines made available in the Program Guide or Badging Platform for use of the ACI Badge, which may change from time to time at Autodesk's sole discretion. Autodesk may change the Program terms or terminate the Program at any time, in its sole discretion.

Workshop in the CNC lab at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California. Students and teachers are working with Fusion 360.

Don’t wait for progress. Make it.

Start your journey to becoming an Autodesk Certified Instructor by contacting the Site Manager at your Autodesk Authorized Training Center, Autodesk Authorized Academic Partner, or Membership Training Provider (US Site).

For more information, visit our our Autodesk Certified Instructor Program AgreementGlobal Program Guide & Explanation of Benefits.