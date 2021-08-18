You can view and update the serial number in your software without reinstalling.
You can change the serial number from the Help menu of most products.
Note: If you have a collection of products that use a single serial number, update the serial number for each product in the collection.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.