Under Billing and Orders on your Autodesk account page, you can view quotes, invoices and credit memos, order history, and payment methods. Admins and contract managers see additional information about subscriptions and contracts.

View for admins

To provide admins with instant visibility to the key information they need, Billing and Orders includes a Subscriptions and Contracts page, presented as a tabbed interface displaying both summary and detail data about their product subscriptions. In addition, admins receive proactive alerts to help maintain consistent access for their users.

The Subscriptions and Contracts page includes:

Summary tab. Cards for each Autodesk product show: Number of subscriptions or contracts Number of seats Number of teams

Subscriptions and Contracts tab. Rows for each subscription or contract show: Product Subscription ID Team Number of seats Term Automatic renewal or expired date Clicking on a subscription or contract row provides access to further details.

