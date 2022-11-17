Account management for education

Students and educators installing products assigned to them

If your teacher or colleague assigns an Autodesk product to you, you’ll receive an email from Autodesk telling you which products have been assigned and where to download them. Follow the steps below, depending on if you already have an Autodesk Account or not.

 

You can install the software on up to three devices. Assigned users have access to software until the educator who made the product assignment unassigns access or their eligibility for the Education plan lapses.

 

Note: Your educator or colleague may assign you the role of secondary admin to help add and assign students and manage teams. See User management admin roles for more information.

If you don't have an account

If you don't have an Autodesk Account, you'll need to create one before you can download your products.

  1. In the Autodesk email you receive when you're assigned a product, follow the instructions to create an Autodesk Account. Enter your first name, last name, email address, and password. The email field contains the email address where you received your product assignment. It is also your new Autodesk user ID.
  2. Check the box to agree to the Autodesk Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and click Create Account.
  3. Click Done in the confirmation message.
  4. Go to Products and Services in the navigation bar.
  5. Locate your product and click Download Now or View Downloads.
  6. Follow the on-screen instructions to download Windows or Mac software.
  7. After you download the .exe or .dmg file, follow the on-screen instructions to install.

Keep your Autodesk user ID and password in a safe place, such as a password management application. It's required to access product downloads from your account and, in some cases, to sign in to Autodesk products.

If you have an account

If you have an Autodesk Account, sign in and download your products.

  1. In the Autodesk email you receive when you're assigned to products, click the Sign In to Get Started button. You can also go directly to Autodesk Account and sign in.
    Note: If you're prompted, set up 2-step verification or click Remind Me Later.
  2. Click Products and Services in the navigation bar.
  3. Locate your product and click Download Now or View Downloads.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions to download Windows or Mac software.
  5. After you download the .exe or .dmg file, follow the on-screen instructions to install.

