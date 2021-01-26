AUTODESK SOFTWARE KEYBOARD SHORTCUTS

Jump to a section: AutoCAD Products | Fusion 360 | Inventor | Maya | Mudbox | Navisworks | Revit | Sketchbook | Vault

AutoCAD Shortcuts

  • AUTOCAD

    Get one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts for AutoCAD.

    AUTOCAD SHORTCUTS

  • AUTOCAD FOR MAC

    AutoCAD for Mac one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts.

    AUTOCAD MAC SHORTCUTS

  • AUTOCAD LT

    One-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management, and A-Z commands for AutoCAD LT.

    AUTOCAD LT SHORTCUTS

  • AUTOCAD ARCHITECTURE

    Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Architecture.

    ARCHITECTURE SHORTCUTS

  • AUTOCAD CIVIL 3D

    Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Civil 3D.

    CIVIL 3D SHORTCUTS

  • AUTOCAD ELECTRICAL

    Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Electrical.

    ELECTRICAL SHORTCUTS

Maya, Mudbox and Sketchbook Pro Shortcuts

  • MAYA

    Get one-key shortcuts, pane specific commands and shortcut commands by category for Maya.

    MAYA SHORTCUTS

  • MUDBOX

    Mudbox hotkeys for sculpting, painting, transformation, display, menus and more.

    MUDBOX SHORTCUTS

  • SKETCHBOOK PRO

    Get marking-menu hotkeys and shortcuts for tools within Sketchbook.

    SKETCHBOOK SHORTCUTS

Fusion 360, Inventor, and Revit Shortcuts

  • FUSION 360

    Fusion 360 commands for various workspaces, such as Animate, CAM, Simulate, Sculpt, and Drawing.

    FUSION 360 SHORTCUTS

  • REVIT

    Revit keyboard shortcuts for Annotate, Architecture, Collaborate, Manage, and more.

    REVIT SHORTCUTS

  • INVENTOR

    Get one-key shortcuts, commands by category and multi-character command aliases for Inventor.

    INVENTOR SHORTCUTS

Vault and Navisworks Shortcuts

  • VAULT

    Get shortcut keys for Vault Standalone Client and Vault Add-ins.

    VAULT SHORTCUTS

  • NAVISWORKS

    Get shortcuts and commands for Measure Tools, TimeLiner Tasks and Simulate tabs for Navisworks.

    NAVISWORKS SHORTCUTS

