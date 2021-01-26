Visit these keyboard shortcut guides to get lists of commands and printable reference guides for Autodesk software.
Jump to a section: AutoCAD Products | Fusion 360 | Inventor | Maya | Mudbox | Navisworks | Revit | Sketchbook | Vault
Get one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts for AutoCAD.
AutoCAD for Mac one-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management commands and A-Z shortcuts.
One-key shortcuts, toggles and screen management, and A-Z commands for AutoCAD LT.
Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Architecture.
Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Civil 3D.
Get the default action shortcut keys for AutoCAD Electrical.
Get one-key shortcuts, pane specific commands and shortcut commands by category for Maya.
Mudbox hotkeys for sculpting, painting, transformation, display, menus and more.
Get marking-menu hotkeys and shortcuts for tools within Sketchbook.
Fusion 360 commands for various workspaces, such as Animate, CAM, Simulate, Sculpt, and Drawing.
Revit keyboard shortcuts for Annotate, Architecture, Collaborate, Manage, and more.
Get one-key shortcuts, commands by category and multi-character command aliases for Inventor.
Get shortcut keys for Vault Standalone Client and Vault Add-ins.
Get shortcuts and commands for Measure Tools, TimeLiner Tasks and Simulate tabs for Navisworks.
Learn how to create and customize shortcut keys for AutoCAD products.
Visit Autodesk Knowledge Network to find tutorials, documentation, and troubleshooting articles for Autodesk products.