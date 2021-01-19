How to buy
A BIM (Building Information Modeling) solution for the self-starter, Revit LT™ is a cost-effective project workhorse for the small architecture studio or solo practitioner.
Get all the design to documentation power of Revit at a fraction of the cost.
Win more work where BIM is required.
Accelerate production workflows and standardize deliverables to reduce rework.
– Davey McEathron, Principal, Davey McEathron Architecture
–Geoffrey Tears, Architectural Designer, Mohle Design
– Philip Noland, Owner, Noland Design Studio
Use 3D modeling tools for architectural design to inspire your creativity, reduce rework, and boost productivity for you and your firm.
Save time on design and documentation with professional-grade CAD and BIM tools. Save money when you buy Revit LT and AutoCAD LT paired together in a suite.
Revit LT is used to design, document, visualize, and deliver architecture and engineering projects for individuals and teams working in CAD and BIM.
Revit LT is used by architects, engineers, contractors, consultants, project and BIM managers, and design and engineering professionals and students all over the world..
Revit LT offers a simplified BIM tool for creating 3D architectural designs and documentation. It provides basic structural modeling, interoperability, and data management, as well as presentation and visualization features. By comparison, Revit unlocks all features, including advanced simulation and analysis, as well as worksharing and collaboration, MEP, and construction modeling toolsets.
Your Revit LT subscription gives you access to install and use the 3 previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers
With a subscription to Revit LT software, you can install it on up to 3 computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US site) for more information.
Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Revit LT here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.
Revit LT also comes bundled together with AutoCAD LT as the AutoCAD Revit LT Suite. The price of an annual AutoCAD Revit LT Suite subscription is
