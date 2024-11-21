With the Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro viewer, users can:

Open and view model network data, logs and results

Create and update the following: Database or transportable database Themes SQL Queries Selection sets Workspaces Layer Lists Label List Custom Graphs

Copy any data between databases/transportable databases

Load background mapping and GIS layer data

Create new views of results

Autodesk Viewer license prevents users from:

Creating new simulations

Re-running simulations (on-premise and cloud)

Editing model attributes

