Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro enables engineers to accurately model and simulate water distribution systems for planning, designing, and operations.
Plan for short- and long-term horizons in a collaborative, multi-user workgroup environment, in the cloud or locally.
Analyze system operations to prevent outages, make capital planning decisions, and implement network improvements.
Represent distribution networks accurately in record speed, including a wide range of pumps and valves, and simulate past, present, and future states.
Improve productivity with team editing of water distribution models with smart tracking, locally or in the cloud.
Conduct rapid analysis using the scalability of cloud, including modeling transient events and pump operations. Local simulation available.
Increase operational confidence through SCADA integration, real time analytics with Info360 integrations, and detailed hydraulic results.
Automate connections to third-party applications such as geographic information system (GIS) and telemetry, shortening model set up time while ensuring highly-accurate model results for effective digital twins. Improve productivity with insights for capital planning and operations.
—Kevin Henderson, Network Asset Modeling Manager, Bristol Water
—Andrew Tjiptadi, Service Planning Engineer, Hunter Water Corporation
Learn how to efficiently design networks, accurately simulate operations, and conveniently assess network resilience.
Get the latest release notes, download and license information, help documentation, known issues, learning courses, scripting resources, and public product roadmaps.
With InfoWorks WS Pro, Bristol Water was able to address critical improvement projects and increase customer satisfaction.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro helps you efficiently conduct master plans, design networks (pipes, pumps, tanks), accurately simulate operations (pump/valve control, flushing, water quality, emergency response, leak identification), and conveniently assess network resilience (criticality analysis for both pipes and valves). Multiple users can access, edit, and run the same network simultaneously using flags to track changes.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by water utility engineers who manage water distribution systems aiming to provide a safe and reliable drinking water supply, and water resources engineering consultants who perform distribution system calibration and master plan modeling projects.
Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams who don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modelers are in the engineering team. It also provides advanced modelers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.
InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within ArcGIS Pro that they are familiar with and leverage spatial analysis and visualization tools.
Autodesk Infoworks WS Pro runs on Microsoft® Windows®. See InfoWorks WS Pro system requirements (US Site) for details.
More than one user, whether in the same team or across teams, can access the same master database and work on the same network simultaneously. The master database provides a flexible hierarchy for managing model data and offers comprehensive database management facilities, which lets the end users organize their work logically and efficiently. The person who creates a database can assign varying levels of rights to other users, and it is possible to set up granularity within a database.
Your InfoWorks WS Pro subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.
With a subscription to InfoWorks WS Pro software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software License Agreement (US Site).