Autodesk InfoWorks WS Pro is used by engineering teams who don’t require ArcGIS, especially if multiple modelers are in the engineering team. It also provides advanced modelers with the ability to explore scripting to automate model maintenance and the import of data from different sources.

InfoWater Pro is typically used by GIS practitioners looking to answer hydraulic questions. They can easily model water networks from within ArcGIS Pro that they are familiar with and leverage spatial analysis and visualization tools.