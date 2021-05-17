Civil 3D for road and highway design

More efficient workflows for better project outcomes

Accelerate design, optimization, and documentation of road and highway projects.

Image courtesy of WSP

Civil 3D features for road and highway design

Features

Survey

Download, create, analyze, and adjust survey data. Streamline the transfer of field-captured data to the office. (video: 16 sec.)

Learn more

Corridor modeling

Create dynamic, flexible 3D models of road corridors. Simulate driving through the corridor and visually evaluate sight distance and influence analysis. (video: 35 sec.)

Learn more

Intersection design

Create dynamic models of 3-way (T-shaped) or 4-way intersections. Model roundabouts according to standards that blend with existing or planned roads. (video: 10 sec.)

Learn more

Drainage design

Perform storm water management tasks, including storm sewer design. Define pipeline paths, optimized with hydraulics/hydrology analysis. (video: 10 sec.)

Learn more

Road rehabilitation

Automate assembly generation for your rehab corridor design model. Optimize mill and overlay to balance costs vs. performance. (video: 57 sec.)

Learn more

Design automation

Use visual programming to generate reusable scripts that automate repetitive and complex tasks. (video: 1:28 min.)

Materials and quantities

Use materials information to create reports for volumes along an alignment, comparing design and existing ground surfaces, and quantity takeoff. (video: 20 sec.)

Learn more

Plan production and documentation

Create plan production sheets that automatically display station ranges of alignments and profiles that are based on predefined areas along an alignment. (video: 24 sec.)

Learn more

Connect other Autodesk products for road network design

Video: Tools in the AEC Collection let you create accurate road and highway models with greater detail

Deliver roadway projects from concept to design

Design in-context and accelerate detail design with Civil 3D, ReCap Pro, InfraWorks, and Dynamo. (video 2:42 min.)

Watch video
Video: The AEC Collection has an integrated bridge design workflow that lets you rapidly develop multiple design options

Work with more connected bridge workflows

Connect Civil 3D road geometry to parametric bridge modeling tools in InfraWorks and custom Revit structures. (video: 2:56 min.)

 

Watch video