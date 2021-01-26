How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | Impressum | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Use raster design tools in a specialized toolset to edit scanned drawings and convert raster images to DWG objects. With the Raster Design toolset, you can:
Access tools to enhance image editing and cleanup
Edit REM objects using standard AutoCAD commands
Simplify your workflows with vectorization tools
Raster Entity Manipulation (REM)
Use standard AutoCAD commands on raster regions and primitives. Easily edit raster images, lines, arcs, and circles.
Vectorization tools
Create lines and polylines from raster images, and convert raster files into vector drawings.
Image transformation functionality
Show and analyze geo images in Civil 3D civil engineering software and the AutoCAD Map 3D toolset.
In this study, the Raster Design toolset boosted productivity by up to 48%.* Learn how Raster Design can help you save time when working on an AutoCAD drawing that requires a raster image to convey design intent.
Productivity data based on a series of studies commissioned by Autodesk to an outside consultant. The seven toolset studies compared basic AutoCAD to the specialized toolsets within AutoCAD when performing tasks commonly done by experienced AutoCAD users. As with all performance tests, results may vary based on machine, operating system, filters, and even source material. While every effort has been made to make the tests as fair and objective as possible, your results may differ. Product information and specifications are subject to change without notice. Autodesk provides this information “as is,” without warranty of any kind, either express or implied.