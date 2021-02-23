The products in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection are integrated and connected to support the complete product development lifecycle. The design and engineering products that extend the capabilities of Inventor are integrated so you won’t leave the familiar interface for downstream workflows.

Inventor Nastran

Inventor Tolerance Analysis

Inventor CAM

Inventor Nesting

Factory Design Utilities

Vault Basic

The other products included in the Product Design & Manufacturing Collection use connected data for cloud-based CAD/CAM/CEA, electrical design, factory layout design, and cinematic rendering capabilities.